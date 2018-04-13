FxEasyTradedemo

Manage your risk and make your trading easier

This is a free demo of Fx Easy Trade. It works without restrictions, it is only limited to 20 trades. The full version is available here.

With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below.

Define your risk in euro or dollar (for example, 20€), and the system will calculate position size automatically. Create all type order you want and the corresponding lines will be displayed on the chart (all timeframe you have). They can be moved directly from the chart. Up to 3 take profits for each open order. Protect your orders with stop loss or trailing stop. Trailing stops are based on all moving average types, ATR, Bollinger, Fixed, %, including icustom. Modify your orders (ex: change from SL to TS). Emergency close all. Visual overview of all your orders (market and pending), which can be closed/deleted one by one. Create your own statistical reports with curve, pie chart, and others (directly from the program). Export historical trades as Excel spreadsheets. Create supports/resistances (horizontal line only) on all timeframes you have on your profile in one click, and move them directly from the chart. Create alerts with sound notification or email. Close all your trades on Friday and define which time you want. Email notification every x minutes (set as you define) to ensure your terminal runs smoothly. Email notification when an order is executed. Easily scan the currency you follow (see video 5:44 for more details).





How to create and send an order

Click on "Create Order" button. Select the Order type you want (comboBox Order type). Choose how you want to protect your order (comboBox Protect by). Select how you want to close your order (ComboBox Close by). Then the "Create order(s)" button will appear. Click on it. The "Send Order(s)" button will appear. And according the choices you did step 2.3.4 the lines will appear in the charts.

If in the settings, you chose true for MoneyManagementAuto , the system will calculate automatically the lot size according the spread there is between the buy/sell price and the stop loss price.

for , the system will calculate automatically the lot size according the spread there is between the buy/sell price and the stop loss price. If in the settings, you chose false, you will have to fill the lot size you want in "Lot size" field.

You can move all lines to the precise price you want. Then click on "Send Order(s)" button to send the order(s).





How to set up the program

Really easy, not too much to do.

Watch the video from 6:07.