Screen logger

4.4
Screen logger with telegram - takes screenshots of all open MetaTrader 4 charts.


Why do you need

  • Recording incoming quotations from a broker. In case of any corrections, this moment will be fixed.
  • Check the data of the indicator and notice cases of signal redrawing or overwriting
  • Maintaining own accounting for changes in trading indicators on the account
  • Creation of real trading video from the obtained snapshots


Advantages

  • It consumes significantly less resources than any screen recording program
  • Can take screenshots of all open charts at once
  • Flexible program settings, ability to specify currency pairs or symbols to work with
  • Saving in gif, png or bmp formats


How to set up sending messages to Telegram

  1. In MT4 terminal go to Service -> Settings -> Experts. Enable WebRequest and add the address https://api.telegram.org
  2. Open the Telegram application and find @BotFather
  3. Press start and write the /newbot message to create a new bot.
  4. Set your bot an alias and username (for example, an alias: MyNewBot_bot and username: MyNewBot_bot <-username should end with the word "bot").
  5. Save the bot API token (for example, 227531911: AAEWHnT9sdfsdfDiKhESwXd7hk-G4nxmEpI) and click t.me/MyNewBot_bot .
  6. Copy this token to the Bot token settings of the EA
  7. Go back to the Telegram application and find your bot - MyNewBot_bot. Then press the / start button
  8. The bot will write your telegram id (e.g. 12345678), which should be copied to the Expert Advisor settings, the field Your telegram ID.
  9. You can run the EA



Reviews 18
Michel
121
Michel 2021.12.01 17:48 
 

It works as expected. At first it didn't want to connect, but Sergey helped me. Thank you!

Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.03.19 10:54 
 

Excellent ea, it sent all your charts screen shot to your telegram, a big thanks to the author Sergey for helping me to find my ID and even guide me through the whole process to make this brilliant ea work. Very handy tool, thank you for your hardwork and generosity. AAA+++

Kanoobee
55
Kanoobee 2020.12.20 13:42 
 

Удобна утилита)))

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Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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iExposure SYL displays information about opened trades considering commissions and swap, which affects the open price and the final outcome and and also allows drawing virtual transactions and calculating possible profits and losses in advance.   Differences from iExposure indicator of MT4:  Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Trade open price considers commission and swap The indicator will come in handy for any hedging strategies that involve opening a large number of oppositely directed
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The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
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Metusha is a grid trading system, that can trade on buy and sell. Profitable trades the advisor pyramids, to increase profits, unprofitable orders it averages and closes quickly in parts.   Main advantages: Automatic market analysis by author's indicators Non-linear algorithm of money management Averaging and pyramiding of deals Various algorithms for capital protection Application in combination with other Expert Advisors Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial
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Alien MT4
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The Alien uses an adaptive trading system, which independently adapts to the current market.  The Alien independently determines the trend, looks for signals to enter, analyzes closed trades and adjusts its work depending on the results on the history. It is based on an already trained neural network. Tuning and training are automatic and do not require any additional action. Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/863157#!tab=account Recommended accounts: ECN with floating spread Multic
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Murodil Eminjonov
3143
Murodil Eminjonov 2025.04.13 08:26 
 

Не работает! Или я не смог его запустить :(

Michel
121
Michel 2021.12.01 17:48 
 

It works as expected. At first it didn't want to connect, but Sergey helped me. Thank you!

Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.03.19 10:54 
 

Excellent ea, it sent all your charts screen shot to your telegram, a big thanks to the author Sergey for helping me to find my ID and even guide me through the whole process to make this brilliant ea work. Very handy tool, thank you for your hardwork and generosity. AAA+++

8ycnex8
83
8ycnex8 2021.01.11 18:31 
 

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Gleb1999
14
Gleb1999 2021.01.11 18:22 
 

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LEGeNdA81
19
LEGeNdA81 2021.01.10 11:36 
 

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Lesha T
18
Lesha T 2020.12.29 19:49 
 

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NatalijaStarcenkova
14
NatalijaStarcenkova 2020.12.28 14:16 
 

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zbusiness2020
14
zbusiness2020 2020.12.25 14:07 
 

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Рустем Терлекчи
35
Рустем Терлекчи 2020.12.24 23:46 
 

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timberom
76
timberom 2020.12.21 10:41 
 

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Kanoobee
55
Kanoobee 2020.12.20 13:42 
 

Удобна утилита)))

Serhii Rieznikov
193
Serhii Rieznikov 2020.12.18 06:30 
 

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radikdocent88
24
radikdocent88 2020.12.17 15:31 
 

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Maxim Ishmaev
359
Maxim Ishmaev 2020.12.16 21:13 
 

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Burusnak
34
Burusnak 2020.12.16 10:41 
 

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Dmitry Y.
28
Dmitry Y. 2020.12.16 07:38 
 

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Almaz Ibragimov
379
Almaz Ibragimov 2020.12.15 18:13 
 

Спасибо за ваши старания! Такая вещь да еще и бесплатно)

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