Portfolio Aggregator MT4

Portfolio Aggregator - one dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts

Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard, giving real-time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics so traders can maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies.

It converts all values into a chosen base currency using live FX rates, and displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open positions on one screen. Colour-coded risk indicators classify exposure as Safe, Warning, or Critical, and a per-account broker breakdown shows leverage, exposure, and position counts for each connected account. The dashboard adapts automatically to chart backgrounds, with manual customisation available through more than 40 configuration parameters covering layout, thresholds, and display preferences. A built-in demo mode generates three sample broker files for instant evaluation, so the tool can be tried out before connecting live broker feeds.

Portfolio Aggregator is a companion indicator that reads CSV files exported by PnL Calendar. It parses broker data, performs currency conversion, and updates the dashboard at a configurable refresh rate, with fallback protection to ensure continuity if a feed is temporarily unavailable. To test without a live PnL Calendar connection, enable the "Create 3 dummy broker files for testing" input to generate realistic multi-currency sample data. For live use, PnL Calendar needs to be installed and configured on each broker terminal with CSV export enabled, along with market data access for currency quotes.

Typical use cases include monitoring multiple broker accounts from one panel, aggregating mixed-currency portfolios with accurate conversion, tracking margin usage and exposure across strategies, comparing broker performance on a normalized currency basis, and identifying exposure levels to help maintain safe leverage.





Resources & Support

Complete documentation is available in the Portfolio Aggregator Information Guide. A MetaTrader 5 version of this product is also available here. For support, please use the Product comments section; private messages are also welcome for account-specific questions.





Disclaimer

Portfolio Aggregator is a monitoring utility. It does not execute trades, offer brokerage services, or supply real accounts. Data accuracy depends on broker-provided information, and users are responsible for verifying critical information. The tool is provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice. The developer assumes no liability for trading losses or data interpretation errors.