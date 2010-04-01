Master Order Sender CSV MT4

This is an expert advisor that works more like an indicator. Its functions are the following: - Print the balance and equity in Arial font size 40 (cannot be changed) - Change chart background and candle colors depending on the close of the previous candle and the current price level. Now... what is this for or what can I use it for? Good. Personally I use it to put it as the main chart while in other charts I leave other expert advisors working, what I care to see is the balance and equity..

