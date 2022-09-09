Magic Trailing

5

Simple setting

Attach Magic SL TP Trailing to single fresh chart and to manage all orders please set SL TP 0 for other Expert advisor .


This is Free, if you found this useful please give feedback and 5 STAR (if you need more function on this please feel free do DM)


Chart Selection :- if select all chart then EA will manage all chart or if select single chart then EA will manage current chart only


Choose Trailing Method :- you can select trailing method how you want to trail


Choose SL & TP Mode :- if you want hide TP and SL from broker then choose Hide SL TP




Reviews 1
tebing
26
tebing 2022.11.25 11:00 
 

Very helpful in managing SL, TP and trailing. All you have to do is set the SL and TP values that you plan for each OP, both on the active chart, or on all existing charts. So far haven't played around with its trailing function yet.. need some time for research

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MagicSand EA MT5 – Advanced Multi-Layer Risk Management for Gold & Forex MagicSand EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, automation, and advanced risk management. Built natively for MetaTrader 5, it supports both Hedging and Netting account types while providing a comprehensive suite of configurable safety features. The EA is designed with performance, reliability, and account protection in mind, making it suitable for personal traders, VPS deployment
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Magic Hedge EA
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Tested Pairs            -EURUSD, -GBPUSD            -STEP INDEX  (M1) How Magic Hedge works control the support/resistance indicator.  It's best to leave them in default EnableFilter_SR  StopSell_SR     Martingale: So when the market goes against the trade by MartingaleInitiateThresh points, the martingale is initiated.  Every  MartingaleDistance against the trade will cause a martingale position to be posted, and if the martingale group enters a profit of MartingaleProfit points, the group
EA Magic Win MT5
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tebing
26
tebing 2022.11.25 11:00 
 

Very helpful in managing SL, TP and trailing. All you have to do is set the SL and TP values that you plan for each OP, both on the active chart, or on all existing charts. So far haven't played around with its trailing function yet.. need some time for research

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