Master Order Sender CSV MT4

This Expert Advisor monitors all open trades and saves them to a CSV file whenever a change is detected. It’s a lightweight tool for exporting trade data from MetaTrader 4 in real time.

What it does:

  • Monitors all open positions on the terminal

  • Detects changes (order type, volume, price, SL, TP, etc.)

  • Writes updated trade data to a .csv file ( TradeCopy.csv )

  • Includes order ID, symbol, type, lot size, price, SL, and TP

  • Saves files in the Common Files folder for easy access by other applications

How it works:

  • Runs in a loop and checks for changes in open trades

  • If a change is found, it saves the full list to the file

  • Adds a counter for tracking updates

  • Automatically manages previous vs current trade comparison

Use cases:

  • Send trade data to external systems (dashboards, APIs, terminals)

  • Backup your open trades in real-time

  • Feed trade data to another script or EA

The CSV file is saved in the "Common" folder, accessible by all terminals on the system.
To access it: File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Files > Common


