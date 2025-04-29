

Unique trading advisor for XAUUSD

The advisor is a modular trading system. It is based on an architecture in which each trading decision is formed not by a monolithic algorithm, but as a result of the interaction of independent logical blocks - indicator filters, entry conditions, exits and control rules.

Key feature - modularity and flexibility

The advisor is implemented as a set of interchangeable and configurable components:

Indicator blocks - implement analysis using various technical indicators. For the XAUUSD pair, the following are used by default:

Moving averages (MA) - to determine the main trend direction.

RSI or MACD indicator (selected by the user) - as a trigger to confirm the entry point.

Entry and exit rules — are defined as a set of logical conditions (for example: "uptrend" + "RSI below 30" = buy signal).

Filters and additional modules — allow you to add time limits, volatility filtering, spread control, etc.





Intelligent adaptation for XAUUSD

The XAUUSD pair is characterized by high liquidity, moderate volatility and frequently changing trend phases. For effective work on this pair, the advisor offers:

Dynamic adjustment of indicator sensitivity (for example, MA periods, RSI and MACD levels).

Possibility of choosing analysis timeframes: the trend can be determined on H1, and signals can be confirmed on M15.

Integration of a volatility assessment module, allowing you to skip false signals at times of sharp range expansion.





Minimum requirements and recommendations

Minimum initial deposit: $100

Timeframe - H1

Leverage not less than 1:100, recommended 1:500.

Account type: Hedging.

Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (Required).





Advantages:

Extensibility: adding new indicators or filters - without changing the core logic.

Flexibility: configuring each component of the strategy separately.

Testability: isolated backtests of each logical chain.

Reliability: reducing over-optimization due to independent testing of blocks.