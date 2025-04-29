Pure AI

4.21


Unique trading advisor for XAUUSD
The advisor is a modular trading system. It is based on an architecture in which each trading decision is formed not by a monolithic algorithm, but as a result of the interaction of independent logical blocks - indicator filters, entry conditions, exits and control rules.

IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation guide and setup instructions.

Key feature - modularity and flexibility
The advisor is implemented as a set of interchangeable and configurable components:
Indicator blocks - implement analysis using various technical indicators. For the XAUUSD pair, the following are used by default:
Moving averages (MA) - to determine the main trend direction.
RSI or MACD indicator (selected by the user) - as a trigger to confirm the entry point.
Entry and exit rules — are defined as a set of logical conditions (for example: "uptrend" + "RSI below 30" = buy signal).
Filters and additional modules — allow you to add time limits, volatility filtering, spread control, etc.

Intelligent adaptation for XAUUSD
The XAUUSD pair is characterized by high liquidity, moderate volatility and frequently changing trend phases. For effective work on this pair, the advisor offers:
Dynamic adjustment of indicator sensitivity (for example, MA periods, RSI and MACD levels).
Possibility of choosing analysis timeframes: the trend can be determined on H1, and signals can be confirmed on M15.
Integration of a volatility assessment module, allowing you to skip false signals at times of sharp range expansion.

Minimum requirements and recommendations
  • Minimum initial deposit: $100
  • Timeframe - H1
  • Leverage not less than 1:100, recommended 1:500.
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (Required).

Advantages:
Extensibility: adding new indicators or filters - without changing the core logic.
Flexibility: configuring each component of the strategy separately.
Testability: isolated backtests of each logical chain.
Reliability: reducing over-optimization due to independent testing of blocks.
Filter:
You Zong Ze
263
You Zong Ze 2025.11.14 12:59 
 

Do NOT buy this! I've been using this EA since version 1.0, and it's made me lose all my money five times! Each time, it opens orders with abnormally high lot values ​​in very strange places, causing my funds to disappear!

Vitali Vasilenka
52752
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2025.11.14 18:25
There is not a single message from you asking me to help you set everything up! How can you use it if you don’t have the settings? Why didn’t you just write to me? I would have helped you set everything up!
NN
929
NN 2025.10.23 01:13 
 

Pure AI EA can perform well when configured correctly and used under the right conditions. It’s recommended to study its behavior first before live trading. Caution is advised on days with high-impact news.

Alexander Seidel
1016
Alexander Seidel 2025.09.18 07:32 
 

Ich war erst zufrieden.. Gute Eingänge und Ergebnisse.. ABER am 17.09. passierten gleich 3 mal sehr dumme Dinge .. Ein Trade ging bei news verloren durch Blitzbewegungen... OK . Aber setzte die Wiederherstellungsfunktion ein.. Trade ging wieder verloren und das mit ein Faktor von 6,3 !! Dieser Trade ging auch verloren und dann wieder ein Trade mit Faktor 6.3 auf den vorherigen ... DER GING HEUTE MORGEN verloren... Was soll ich sagen... Das Konto ist um mindesten ⅔ kleiner... Das ist ein Katastrophen EA.

Your brownie
214
Your brownie 2025.09.11 16:02 
 

Best Expert Advisor I bought here so far. Steadily profitable without much risk.

Tudor-adrian Muscan
153
Tudor-adrian Muscan 2025.07.29 20:15 
 

Hi Vitali. I tested your EA as a demo download and i liked the results that is why i decided to buy it. After i activated the EA i started testing it again just to make sure about the settings.Unfortunately i didn't get the same results. Now i thought initially that the settings were different or the time period etc. I checked everything several times and still got different results. Then i uninstalled the platform, installed again and got again a difference between the demo EA and the one that i bought with the same settings and time period. Can you please explain to me why is this happening? Ty.

irisyak
469
irisyak 2025.07.27 22:58 
 

The last version is not right, I do not understand what happened? It is a hard pity!

Vitali Vasilenka
52752
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2025.07.28 07:09
I don't understand your review (the update added new models of training for trading) how can you understand them or see them if you are not a programmer and do not have access to the open source code of the advisor???
SAGAR BODKE
38
SAGAR BODKE 2025.07.25 13:40 
 

The product is working super as describe above. EA works perfectly good as like all other products of Author. Author is always ready to support and help whenever require. Community also too supportive which help in all possible way. Always happy to be with Author and his product. 2nd week with this EA and all days are in profit. Thanks again for this fantastic product and waiting for other new products.

Mark Carmona
291
Mark Carmona 2025.07.23 19:58 
 

Awesome EA!

Kodj007
172
Kodj007 2025.07.22 10:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitali Vasilenka
52752
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2025.07.22 13:59
I'm very sorry that you don't read my messages in which I sent you VIP settings (which are very pleasant) If you hear me, read the private message
liu000202
783
liu000202 2025.07.18 11:26 
 

Real market for a week, pretty good

Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia
287
Bassem Ibrahim Mohamed Attia 2025.07.03 17:18 
 

Really an excellent EA that makes good profits and the support from the author is excellent as he is always helpful and answers all your questions. I highly recommend it.

shahbaz112
231
shahbaz112 2025.07.01 09:36 
 

Pure AI EA is one of the best I’ve used so far. It’s consistent, smart, and handles risk very well. I’ve seen steady results even in tough market conditions. Setup was easy, and the EA runs smoothly without needing constant attention. Vitali is super responsive and genuinely cares about user feedback. Updates are regular and actually improve performance. It’s rare to find both a solid product and great support. Highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable trading solution. Thanks Vitali

Mateusz Staron
272
Mateusz Staron 2025.06.24 16:42 
 

Nice EA

ys1267 tkhs
127
ys1267 tkhs 2025.06.24 00:39 
 

I've been running it for a few weeks, and the results show a similar trend to the author's live trading performance. It seems that risk management is optimized by AI. I truly admire the author's outstanding perspective on the market and the high level of expertise in EA development. Most of all, I deeply appreciate the author's kind and helpful support.

Marios Kerasovitis
175
Marios Kerasovitis 2025.05.27 11:17 
 

This EA performs very well in sideways or ranging market conditions. The entries are clean and the logic appears to be optimized for low-volatility phases. In strong trending candles, results may vary, as the system seems to be less reactive in those situations. Overall, it shows solid structure and good potential for sideways trading. Looking forward to any future updates. Great work by the developer.

