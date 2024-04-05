R1 Deep Seek EA

R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution!

If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you!

What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique?

R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current price to capitalize on market fluctuations. Each trade secures incremental profits, making it a powerful tool for both conservative and aggressive traders.

What truly sets R1 Deep Seek EA apart is its dynamic adaptability. The system automatically adjusts lot sizes and order steps based on your risk preference and account balance, ensuring optimal performance across various market conditions.

Key Features of R1 Deep Seek EA

  • Smart Averaging Mechanism: The EA strategically averages positions for efficient trade closures.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically adjusts lot sizes and order spacing for sustainable growth.

  • Customizable Settings: Configure key parameters such as take profit, initial lot size, maximum lot size, order step, minimum profit, magic number, and slippage.

  • Two Order Closing Methods:

    • Averaging Mode: Closes all positions when the average price reaches take profit.

    • Partial Closure Mode: Gradually closes trades as they reach individual take profit levels.

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5: Fully functional on all currency pairs and timeframes, allowing for seamless multi-chart trading.

  • Unique Order Comment Feature: Easily track trades executed by R1 Deep Seek EA.

Proven Performance - Verified Live Trading Results

We have extensively tested R1 Deep Seek EA in real market conditions. With an initial balance of $3,000, the system has delivered impressive results over 20 weeks:

  • Total Account Growth: Over 90%

  • Recovery Factor: 12.61

  • Monthly Growth: 26.59%

  • Trading Activity: 99.78%

  • Max Drawdown: 86.17%

  • Total Trades: 297 (Win Rate: 63.29%, Loss Rate: 36.70%)

  • Best Trade: $372.24 | Worst Trade: - $218.44

  • Gross Profit: 50,352 pips | Gross Loss: 43,163 pips

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.24 (Indicates strong risk-adjusted returns)

  • Profit Factor: 2.19 (Profits are more than double the losses)

  • Expected Payoff: $9.61 per trade

  • Projected Annual Growth: 322.59%

  • 100% Algo Trading: All trades executed purely by the EA

You can view the complete performance details through our live signal link.

Optimized for Maximum Efficiency

R1 Deep Seek EA delivers powerful results with its default settings. However, for even better accuracy, we provide optimized set files based on 3 years of real tick data. These set files have undergone multiple rounds of testing and refinement, ensuring the best possible performance for various currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized Currency Pairs & Recommended Settings

The EURGBP, AUDCHF, and EURCHF pairs have been specially optimized for the H1 timeframe, and they work efficiently with the default settings. However, selecting the correct initial lot size is crucial for optimal performance:

  • For balances between $1,000 - $3,000: Start with 0.01 lot

  • For balances between $3,000 - $5,000: Start with 0.02 lot

  • For balances between $5,000 - $10,000: Start with 0.03 lot

By following these recommended settings, you can achieve realistic and sustainable trading results.

Why Choose R1 Deep Seek EA?

  • Proven and Tested: Backed by live trading results with verified performance metrics.

  • Fully Automated: Requires no manual intervention—trades efficiently on its own.

  • Optimized for Stability: Designed to maintain sustainability even in volatile market conditions.

  • Customizable & Flexible: Adaptable to different risk preferences and market environments.

  • High Performance: Consistently delivers high profitability and low drawdown.

Limited-Time Offer - Get R1 Deep Seek EA Today!

To celebrate the launch of R1 Deep Seek EA, we are offering a special discounted price for a limited time. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own one of the most advanced and reliable Forex trading EAs available today!

Act now before the special offer expires! Secure your copy of R1 Deep Seek EA and take your trading to the next level!


