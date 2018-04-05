TrendExpert EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
We are the team of traders with real trading experience and our goal is providing high quality products. Together with the developers we are ready to present a simple and effective long-term Expert Adviser based on determining the trend within a day. The trading bot logic is collecting price data from the beginning of the day until a certain time (which is set in the settings). After that specified time, the EA makes a conclusion about direction (BUY or SELL). The EA does not use grid or martingale strategy. The EA also has a dynamic lot function and strict risk and money management. Transactions during testing fully correspond to the transaction in real market, which is very important.
Price $149 for the first 20 buyers. Next price will be $499.
Settings
===General Settings===
- Magic number – a unique code to distinguish the EA from others
- Take profit – is defined as the distance in percent from the entry point to the opposite extremum of the current day. The value 0 switch off Take Profit
- Stop loss – is determined by the opposite extremum of the current day. The value 100% coincides with the price of the opposite extremum. The value 0 switch off Stop loss
- Time to close position – time from the beginning of the day (in minutes) to close open positions. The value -1 switch off this feature.
- Use Trailing stop – the true option activates trailing stop
- Number of trades mode:
- 1 trade per day – in this mode only 1 trade can be opened per day
- 2 trades per day – in this mode 2 trades can be opened per day
- Use Reverse – the true option changes the direction of trades. Instead of BUY will be opened SELL and instead of SELL will be opened BUY
===Lot Settings===
- Lot Mode:
- Fixed lot – fixed lot, which is set by user
- Fixed amount of money – dynamic lot, defined as a risk of a fixed amount of money
- Fixed % of Balance – dynamic lot, defined as a percentage of the Balance
- Lot - fixed lot value. The option is active if you select "Fixed lot" mode.
- Money - fixed amount of money to calculate lot based on risk-parameters (SL value). The option is active if you select "Fixed amount of money" mode
- Percent - fixed percent of Balance to calculate lot based on risk-parameters (SL value). The option is active if you select "Fixed % of Balance" mode
===Tracking Settings===
- Start tracking – time from the beginning of the day to start tracking (in minutes)
- Duration of tracking – duration of tracking (in minutes)
===Days of week filter===
- Days of week – the "false" option prohibits trading on this day of the week