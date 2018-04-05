TrendExpert EA

We are the team of traders with real trading experience and our goal is providing high quality products. Together with the developers we are ready to present a simple and effective long-term Expert Adviser based on determining the trend within a day. The trading bot logic is collecting price data from the beginning of the day until a certain time (which is set in the settings). After that specified time, the EA makes a conclusion about direction (BUY or SELL). The EA does not use grid or martingale strategy. The EA also has a dynamic lot function and strict risk and money management. Transactions during testing fully correspond to the transaction in real market, which is very important.


Price $149 for the first 20 buyers. Next price will be $499.


Settings

===General Settings===

  • Magic number – a unique code to distinguish the EA from others
  • Take profit – is defined as the distance in percent from the entry point to the opposite extremum of the current day. The value 0 switch off Take Profit
  • Stop loss – is determined by the opposite extremum of the current day. The value 100% coincides with the price of the opposite extremum. The value 0 switch off Stop loss
  • Time to close position – time from the beginning of the day (in minutes) to close open positions. The value -1 switch off this feature.
  • Use Trailing stop – the true option activates trailing stop
  • Number of trades mode:

    1. 1 trade per day – in this mode only 1 trade can be opened per day
    2. 2 trades per day – in this mode 2 trades can be opened per day

  • Use Reverse – the true option changes the direction of trades. Instead of BUY will be opened SELL and instead of SELL will be opened BUY

===Lot Settings===

  • Lot Mode:

    1. Fixed lot – fixed lot, which is set by user
    2. Fixed amount of money – dynamic lot, defined as a risk of a fixed amount of money
    3. Fixed % of Balance – dynamic lot, defined as a percentage of the Balance
  • Lot - fixed lot value. The option is active if you select "Fixed lot" mode.
  • Money - fixed amount of money to calculate lot based on risk-parameters (SL value). The option is active if you select "Fixed amount of money" mode
  • Percent -  fixed percent of Balance to calculate lot based on risk-parameters (SL value). The option is active if you select  "Fixed % of Balance" mode

    ===Tracking Settings===

    • Start tracking – time from the beginning of the day to start tracking (in minutes)
    • Duration of tracking – duration of tracking (in minutes)

    ===Days of week filter===

    • Days of week – the "false" option prohibits trading on this day of the week



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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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