TrendExpert EA

We are the team of traders with real trading experience and our goal is providing high quality products. Together with the developers we are ready to present a simple and effective long-term Expert Adviser based on determining the trend within a day. The trading bot logic is collecting price data from the beginning of the day until a certain time (which is set in the settings). After that specified time, the EA makes a conclusion about direction (BUY or SELL). The EA does not use grid or martingale strategy. The EA also has a dynamic lot function and strict risk and money management. Transactions during testing fully correspond to the transaction in real market, which is very important.





Price $149 for the first 20 buyers. Next price will be $499.





Settings

===General Settings===

Magic number – a unique code to distinguish the EA from others

Take profit – is defined as the distance in percent from the entry point to the opposite extremum of the current day. The value 0 switch off Take Profit

Stop loss – is determined by the opposite extremum of the current day. The value 100% coincides with the price of the opposite extremum. The value 0 switch off Stop loss

Time to close position – time from the beginning of the day (in minutes) to close open positions. The value -1 switch off this feature.

switch off Use Trailing stop – the true option activates trailing stop

Number of trades mode:

1 trade per day – in this mode only 1 trade can be opened per day 2 trades per day – in this mode 2 trades can be opened per day

Use Reverse – the true option changes the direction of trades. Instead of BUY will be opened SELL and instead of SELL will be opened BUY

===Lot Settings===

Lot Mode:

Fixed lot – fixed lot, which is set by user Fixed amount of money – dynamic lot, defined as a risk of a fixed amount of money Fixed % of Balance – dynamic lot, defined as a percentage of the Balance

Lot - fixed lot value. The option is active if you select "Fixed lot" mode.

Money - fixed amount of money to calculate lot based on risk-parameters (SL value). The option is active if you select " Fixed amount of money" mode

Percent - fixed percent of Balance to calculate lot based on risk-parameters (SL value). The option is active if you select " Fixed % of Balance" mode

===Tracking Settings===

Start tracking – time from the beginning of the day to start tracking (in minutes)

Duration of tracking – duration of tracking (in minutes)

===Days of week filter===

Days of week – the "false" option prohibits trading on this day of the week







