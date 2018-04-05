EA Dance EURUSD m30 MT5

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Dance EURUSD M30 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for EURUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is M30. The product contains five strategy modules with separate entry conditions.

Trading logic

When a signal is generated, the Expert Advisor can open several positions and manage them toward a common Take Profit. Each module uses its own stop loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop. The product does not use grid trading or Martingale.

Recommended conditions

The original product page recommends ECN, Raw, or Razor account conditions with low spreads. It lists a starting deposit of $1,000 and recommends 1% risk per trade. The MaxTradePerDay input can be used to limit the number of trades opened according to the selected settings.

Risk and testing

A higher risk percentage can increase both exposure and possible loss. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with the intended broker conditions. Historical results do not guarantee future results. Use only risk capital.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.