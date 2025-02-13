Gold Dragon Bot mt5
- Experts
- Ramil Minniakhmetov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
GOLD DRAGON no grid! No martingale! Not Scalper! It trend expert advisor.
Gold Dragon uses a strategy that capitalizes on certain market patterns and identifying periods of market consolidation that will form before a breakout. The EA will place pending orders at above and below these consolidation levels and is very effective in capturing significant price movements during these breakouts. The EA can place multiple orders but is not a martingale system and has a dynamic SL and smart trailing stop to maximize profits and still protect your account!
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!
Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller
Inputs Value
Open new series – Allowing EA to open new trades
Trade Buy – true/false – Allowing of buy orders
Trade Sell – true/false – Allowing of sell orders
Manage manual orders – Allowing of controlling manual orders
Use hedge – true/false Allowing of hedging
Order Comment – EA name of choice
Max spread (0 – not use) – Maximum spread allowed
Start Hour – the hour EA must start trading
End Hour – the hour EA must stop trading
Magic – the unique magic number to identify the trades of EA
Strategy Settings:
Max buy orders – The maximum buy orders allowed
Max sell orders – The maximum sell orders allowed
Initial lot – The starting lot
Autolot – true/false – Allowing use of Autolot to increase lots at every X free margin
Autlot size. Free marging for each 0.01 – Lots to increase at after reaching X free margin
TP Mode – Real/Virtual – TP choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see
TP (0 – not use) – TP setting in points
SL Mode – Real/Virtual – SL choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see
Trail Mode – Real/Virtual – Real, broker will see, virtual, broker cannot see
Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Trailing stop in points
Trail Distance, points – Trailing distance in points
Next Panel Parameters
In my humble opinion, it's worth much more than 30 USD. Completed the back test and it shows promising result. Just moved to a real account. Additionally Ramil is very supportive.