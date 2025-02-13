Gold Dragon Bot mt5

GOLD DRAGON no grid! No martingale! Not Scalper! It trend expert advisor.

Gold Dragon uses a strategy that capitalizes on certain market patterns and identifying periods of market consolidation that will form before a breakout. The EA will place pending orders at above and below these consolidation levels and is very effective in capturing significant price movements during these breakouts. The EA can place multiple orders but is not a martingale system and has a dynamic SL and smart trailing stop to maximize profits and still protect your account!

Inputs Value

Open new series – Allowing EA to open new trades

Trade Buy – true/false – Allowing of buy orders

Trade Sell – true/false – Allowing of sell orders

Manage manual orders – Allowing of controlling manual orders

Use hedge – true/false Allowing of hedging

Order Comment – EA name of choice

Max spread (0 – not use) – Maximum spread allowed

Start Hour – the hour EA must start trading

End Hour – the hour EA must stop trading

Magic – the unique magic number to identify the trades of EA

Strategy Settings:

Max buy orders – The maximum buy orders allowed

Max sell orders – The maximum sell orders allowed

Initial lot – The starting lot

Autolot – true/false – Allowing use of Autolot to increase lots at every X free margin

Autlot size. Free marging for each 0.01 – Lots to increase at after reaching X free margin

TP Mode – Real/Virtual – TP choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see

TP (0 – not use) – TP setting in points

SL Mode – Real/Virtual – SL choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see

Trail Mode – Real/Virtual – Real, broker will see, virtual, broker cannot see

Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Trailing stop in points

Trail Distance, points – Trailing distance in points

Next Panel Parameters











