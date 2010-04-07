Bull Surge EA
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Key Features:
Detects and responds to strong bullish movements
Opens buy orders based on price surge logic
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 timeframe
No martingale or grid system involved
Includes trade management system for risk control
Fully automated
Usage Recommendations:
Minimum capital: 500–1000 USD
Recommended lot size: 0.01
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
Suitable account types: Raw Spread or ECN for best execution precision
Important Notice
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.