Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
- Libraries
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Nino Guevara RuwanoNino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution.
So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution.
For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.