Automated Timed Order Placement System
- Libraries
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- Version: 666.666
- Activations: 5
Here is the English translation of your description for the EA (Expert Advisor):---This is a time-based automatic trading EA. It allows you to set the exact time for trading, down to the second, and specify the maximum number of orders. You can choose to place either buy or sell orders. It is possible to set take profit and stop loss points. Additionally, you can specify how long after placing an order it should be closed. This EA is generally used for event trading. Good luck.Please refer to the provided images for guidance on how to use the settings. Each time you use the EA, please reload it. Remember to turn off the EA when not in use.Let me give you an example. For instance, consider the Bank of England's interest rate decision. You might want to place your orders in the last two seconds because the spread might widen instantly, and you may not want to risk placing the maximum lot size. Therefore, you can choose to enter the market in smaller lots starting from the last five seconds（Your PC Local Time）. Those who have experience with this will understand what I mean. I have been specializing in this for ten years and only recently developed this automated EA. Additionally, there is a safety feature: if more than ten seconds pass after your set time once you start the EA, it will not execute, ensuring your safety. Try it a few times with a DEMO account, and you'll see how useful this EA is!