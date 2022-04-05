One Click Trader Utility

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


One-Click Trader Utility for MT4
Professional Trading at Your Fingertips
One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT4 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders.

Key Features
Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders
Real-Time Market Metrics - Monitor spreads, server response time, and execution speed
Performance Tracking - Analyze your trade execution times and optimize your strategy
Clean, Professional Interface - Customizable panel that won't clutter your charts
Symbol-Specific Trading - Focus on one instrument at a time with dedicated close function

Why Speed Matters
This utility was developed after extensive research with professional traders who identified execution latency as a primary factor in profitability. By eliminating unnecessary confirmation dialogs and streamlining the order process, One-Click Trader can improve execution times by up to 300ms compared to standard MT5 interfaces - often the difference between profit and loss during volatile market conditions.

Technical Details
Order Processing: Utilizes ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Fill or Kill) execution to ensure you get exactly the price you see or nothing at all
Performance Monitoring: Tracks server response times in milliseconds, helping you identify optimal trading hours
Position Management: Symbol-specific position tracking and instant closing functionality
Memory Optimization: Efficiently coded to minimize resource usage even during high-volatility periods
Customization Options: Adjust colors, sizes, and position to match your trading setup

Ideal For
Scalpers requiring instant execution
News traders capturing market movements
Day traders optimizing their workflow
Anyone serious about professional-grade trading execution

Full Customization
Easily modify:

Lot sizes
Panel dimensions and position
Color scheme
Button sizes and layout

User Testimonials
"Reduced my execution time by 200ms on average - completely transformed my scalping strategy profitability." - Professional Forex Trader

"The real-time metrics helped me identify when my broker was slipping during high volatility - worth every penny." - Institutional Trader

Need Support?
If you need assistance with installation or customization, contact me directly via message. I typically respond within 24 hours to ensure you get the most from your utility.

More Professional Tools
Visit my market profile to discover more professional trading utilities designed for serious traders.

Elevate your trading experience today with One-Click Trader Utility - where every millisecond counts.

Рекомендуем также
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Сам WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет отображать быструю и медленную скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор позволяет отслеживать ценовые коррекции на ранних стадиях. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить с помощью параметров, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображениях.
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает потенциальный направление тренда по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все лучи пересечения будут оптимальными лучами, в направлении которых ожидается движение цены с учетом периода индикатора. Лучи можно использовать как направление потенциального движения рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок.
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
Утилиты
Это прототип известной панели Control and management of transactions . Основных отличий два: Позволяет работать со всем множеством финансовых инструментов, открытых пользователем, а не только на том, на котором был установлен; Для активации скрытых от брокера уровней закрытия ордеров используются не линии, а виртуальные уровни, которые можно редактировать по своему усмотрению. Советник самостоятельно определит общее количество используемых Вами в данный момент финансовых инструментов и отобразит
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает какие торговые пары, стратегии, роботы и сигналы, которые Вы используете, являются прибыльными, а какие нет. Статистика сделок и график баланса отображаются в валюте счета и пипсах - для переключения просто кликните на график. кнопка "$"(вверху слева) - свернуть\развернуть и перемещение панели индикатора кнопка ">"(внизу справа) - растягивание и сброс к изначальному размеру Статистика сделок 1 строка - баланс счета, текущая прибыль и лот открытых торгов; 2 строка - количест
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике гармоничный паттерн Акула согласно схеме, приведенной на скриншоте. Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Индикатор выделяет не только завершенную фигуру, но и момент ее формирования. На этапе формирования фигура отображает
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
Советник TradePilot для MetaTrader 4 TradePilot — это мощный и удобный в использовании советник для MetaTrader 4 , созданный для упрощения торговли и управления рисками. Благодаря профессиональной графической панели, автоматическому расчету лота по риску и интеллектуальным функциям управления сделками, TradePilot позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегии, а советник берет на себя точность исполнения. Преимущества Простой интерфейс : Чистая графическая панель с кнопками и горячими кл
Easy Trade share to MT4 Client
Jalitha K Johny
Утилиты
Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features MT4  Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences. Features: Master/Slave Selection: Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively. Multiplier for Slave Accounts: Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave a
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Утилиты
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Charts Synchronizer
Ihor Herasko
4 (4)
Утилиты
Утилита "Синхронизация графиков" (индикатор SynchronizeCharts) поможет трейдеру при ведении одновременной торговли на нескольких финансовых инструментах, т.к. автоматически прокручивает все или выбранные графики терминала в соответствии с положением ведущего графика. На скриншоте 1 показано четыре графика. График EURUSD является ведущим, т.к. именно к нему подключен индикатор SynchronizeCharts. Остальные три графика начинают свое отображение по шкале времени со времени 2017.02.17 23:15. Все даль
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Эксперты
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
Утилиты
Настройка Easy Virtual Trader> Вводит свои правила> Вы готовы торговать с мобильного или другого советника или где угодно ... Пусть робот управляет вашими сделками!     Этот мощный советник поможет вам автоматически управлять ВСЕМИ или СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫМИ сделками на основе ваших правил и настроек PRE-SET.     После того, как он настроен и запущен, вам больше не нужно следить за вашими заказами, программа будет следить за вашими заказами и контролировать их с помощью ваших предопределенных правил.
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
Утилиты
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
Утилиты
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
Утилиты
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Утилиты
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
FREE
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Утилиты
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Адаптируясь к волатильности, потенциальный риск для вознаграждения торговых позиций отображается на основе среднего истинного диапазона. Поля "Риск-вознаграждение" отображаются при нажатии кнопки "Купить или продать"! Полезность расчета ATR, радуйтесь вопросу, который не является частью сложного решения о том, когда закрывать сделку. Этот вопрос поможет вам принять решение по управлению рисками.  Технические характеристики Средний истинный диапазон - это обычно используемый индикатор, который и
FREE
Price Action Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Утилиты
Price Action Trade Panel MT4 рассчитывает баланс уровней силы покупки / продажи любого символа / инструмента на основе чистых данных о ценовом действии указанных (по умолчанию 8) прошлых свечей. Это даст вам наиболее точное представление о настроении рынка, отслеживая ценовое действие 32 символов / инструментов, доступных на панели индикатора. Уровень силы покупки / продажи более 60% дает достаточно надежный уровень для покупки / продажи определенного символа (с использованием настроек по умолч
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Эксперты
Trend Catcher EA Pro — основан на одном из самых популярных индикаторов Trend Catcher, и после многочисленных запросов теперь у нас есть полноценный Expert Advisor Trend Catcher EA. Эксперт нового поколения, сочетающий автоматическую алгоритмическую торговлю с ручным контролем трейдера для полного управления рынком. Он быстрый, адаптивный и создан для трейдеров, ценящих ясность, производительность и возможность выбора. Разработан и оптимизирован для EURUSD на реальных тиковых данных (99.9%). Tre
FREE
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Venamax – это лучший биржевой технический индикатор. Алгоритм индикатора анализирует движение цены актива и отражает волатильность и потенциальные зоны для входа. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Особенности индикатора: Это супер индикатор с Magic и двумя Блоками трендовых стрелочников для комфортной и профитной торговли. Красная Кнопка переключения по блокам выведена на график. Magic задается в настройках индикатора, так чтобы можно было установить индикатор на два график
Revenge Trading Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Утилиты
Revenge Trading Protector — простой, но эффективный инструмент для трейдеров, которые могут стать жертвой торговли из мести. Будучи внутридневным трейдером, я понимаю психологический аспект торговли из мести и желание покрыть убытки. Итак, я разработал этот инструмент (которым я тоже пользуюсь), чтобы быть на 100% уверенным, что смогу сохранять терпение после убытка и не принимать иррациональных торговых решений. Когда вы получаете убыток, советник Revenge Trading Protector не позволяет вам о
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Другие продукты этого автора
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Эксперты
**Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте настройку "Расстояние между ордерами". Уменьшите его для достижения оптимальных результатов, лучше всего в пределах от 2 до 10.** Торговля на рынке Forex и в условиях волатильных рынков может быть сложной и рискованной. Ни одна стратегия не будет работать идеально 100% времени! С нашим новым экспертным советником "Super Hedge Fighter EA" вы получите новый взгляд на рынок! Вам больше не придется бояться волатильности, так как она станет источником дохо
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Эксперты
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте «Расстояние между ордерами»... Уменьшите его для получения хороших результатов. Большие значения сделают советник гораздо безопаснее. Торговля на Форекс имеет миллион способов! Один из инновационных методов — это идти против течения! Здесь мы боремся с рынком и стараемся заработать на нём свой хлеб с маслом :) (Торговля — это риск, и вы можете потерять деньги!) Идея пришла отсюда! Борьба с рынком. Советник использует комбинацию: хеджирования, сеточной и тре
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв