Charts Synchronizer

4

The "Chart synchronization" utility (the SynchronizeCharts indicator) can help traders in simultaneous trading on multiple financial instruments, as it automatically scrolls all or selected charts of the terminal according to the position of the master chart. 

Four charts are shown in the screenshot 1. The EURUSD chart is the master chart, as the SynchronizeCharts indicator is attached to it. As a result, the other three charts are displayed on the timeline starting from 2017.02.17 23:15. Any further movement of the EURUSD chart along the timeline will cause a corresponding movement of the slave charts.


Corresponding bar line

A corresponding bar line - vertical blue line is displayed on the slave charts by default. It shows the exact time at which data display starts on the master chart. This indication is required for cases when the slave chart cannot be scrolled to the specified date and time. For example, if the timeframe of the master chart is set to M1, while the timeframe of a slave chart is MN, and the time of the master chart falls on the current bar of the slave chart (see screenshot 2).

If the line obstructs the view, it can be hidden by selecting "No" in the "Show the line" parameter (see the "Corresponding bar line" parameters block). 


Selecting slave charts

By default, the indicator selects all charts opened in the terminal as slave charts. However, it is also possible to configure the indicator so that it selects only the charts with the symbol matching that of the master chart, or the ones with the timeframe matching that of the master chart. This can be done using the "Synchronize the charts" parameter, which provides three synchronization options: "All" (default), "By symbol" and "By timeframe". If the "By timeframe" option is selected, then only the USDCHF M1 chart will be selected as slave (see screenshot 3).

Accordingly, if the "By symbol" option is selected, then only the EURUSD M5 chart will be selected as slave (see screenshot 4).


Copying graphical objects

The utility also provides the ability to copy graphical objects. Thus, is a graphical object supported by the indicator is displayed on the master chart, it will immediately appear on each of the slave charts (see screenshot 5). Deleting or changing the properties of an object leads to similar changes on the slave charts.

Supports graphical objects: vertical line, horizontal line, trendline, trendline by angle, cycle lines, equidistant channel, standard deviation channel, linear regression channel, Andrews' pitchfork, Gann line, Gann fan, Gann Grid, Fibonacci retracement, Fibonacci time zones, Fibonacci fan, Fibonacci arcs, Fibonacci channel, Fibonacci expansion, rectangle, triangle, ellipse, icons, arrows, text.

For each of the types of objects there is a parameter that allows or prohibits copying this type of object.


Buttons on the master chart

It is easy to find the master chart on the screenshots 1-5 by buttons located at the bottom right corner of the chart. If necessary, the display of these buttons can be disabled by selecting "No" in the "Show the control buttons?" parameter.

If the buttons are displayed, pressing the "Master chart is ON" button will transfer its status to "Master chart is off". From this moment on, the movement of the master chart on the time scale will not lead to the automatic movement of the slave charts.

Pressing the "Objects copy is ON" button toggles its state to "Objects copy is off", deleted the copies of graphical objects from the slave charts and stops monitoring the updates of the graphical objects on the master chart.


Crosshair

If the parameter "Using crosshair" is set to "YES", then the functionality of working with a crosshair becomes available. Display and hide the crosshair possible by pressing the "Tab" key. If the synchronization of graphical objects is enabled, the crosshair will be displayed on all slave charts. To fixing the crosshairs at any point click the left mouse button. A line appears with a hint containing such data relative to the fixation point: the number of bars, the number of points, the current price. The next click with the left mouse button moves the crosshair to the current point.

Reviews 5
Den Kim
123
Den Kim 2020.05.14 06:31 
 

Перепробовал все аналоги, лучше не нашел! Не хватает только возможности выбора графических элементов, которые нужно синхронизировать. Но все равно 5 звезд.

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.03.21 08:09 
 

nice

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.03.14 08:55 
 

Best sync utility. I have literally tried them all, and some start off ok and either lose their sync or kill the CPU after a while. This one is as good as it gets within MT4's limitations.

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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
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Utilities
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FractalDivergencePatterns
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
Фрактальная дивергенция - это   скрытая дивергенция, построенная на фракталах Билла Вильямса. Бычья фрактальная дивергенция представляет собой комбинацию из двух нижних фракталов, последний из которых расположен ниже предыдущего, и при этом две свечи справа от минимума последнего фрактала имеют минимумы выше уровня предыдущего фрактала (см. скриншот 1). Медвежья фрактальная дивергенция - это комбинация из двух соседних верхних фракталов, последний из которых расположен выше, чем предыдущий верхн
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Trend And Flat Identifier
Ihor Herasko
5 (1)
Indicators
General information The indicator determines the areas of flat and trending market states by comparing the average and current volatilities. Flat areas are rectangles of a user-defined color. It is easy to determine the maximum and minimum of the flat area, as well as its height in points. The beginning of each trend area is marked with an arrow indicating the direction of the trend. Tuning parameters 1. Averaging period - period for calculating average volatility 2. Color of flat region -
Fractals divergence channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Канал фрактальной дивергенции базируется на   паттернах фрактальной дивергенции , представляя их в виде канала, границы которого изменяются в момент появления очередного паттерна. Верхняя граница канала соответствует верхней части последнего найденного медвежьего паттерна фрактальной дивергенции. Нижняя граница канала - это нижняя часть последнего найденного бычьего паттерна (см. скриншот 1). По отношению к индикатору   FractalDivergence_Patterns , канальная версия обладает теми же параметрами,
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Fractal divergence patterns
Ihor Herasko
4.8 (5)
Indicators
A fractal divergence is a hidden divergence , based on Bill Williams' fractals. A bullish fractal divergence is a combination of two lower fractals, the last of which is located below the previous one, and, at the same time, two candles to the right of the Low of the last fractal have Lows higher than the previous fractal level (see screenshot 1). A bearish fractal divergence is a combination of two adjacent upper fractals, the last of which is located above the previous one, but, at the same ti
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BearBullBalance
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator shows the number and ratio of ticks with the price growth and fall for each candle of the chart. The upper part of the histogram in the form of thin lines shows the number of price growth ticks (bullish strength), while the lower part shows the amount of price fall ticks (bearish strength). The thicker histogram bars is the difference between the strength of bulls and bears. A positive difference is displayed in green, and the negative one is red. The strength of bulls increases wh
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Fractal Divergence Channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns , representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1). Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters wit
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TemplateSwitcher
Ihor Herasko
5 (2)
Utilities
The TemplateSwitcher utility allows automatically switching the set of indicators and objects used on the chart depending on the current timeframe and/or symbol. It often happens that an indicator with a certain period is used on a chart of a higher timeframe, while the same indicator with an increased calculation period is required for a smaller timeframe. Of course, it is possible to open two charts of different timeframes with the required indicator periods. But what if duplication of charts
FractalDivergence
Ihor Herasko
Experts
The Expert Advisor generates trading signals based on the values of the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator. A Buy signal is generated when the indicator detects a support level, and a Sell signal is generated when the resistance level is found (see Fig. 1: blue arrows show buying, red arrows show selling). The Expert Advisor does not require the indicator to be additionally used, and can display the appropriate support and resistance levels. Parameters The "Fractal divergence parameters" bloc
Structured Zig Zag
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator identifies ordered trend structures. Each structure consists of at least three waves: the formation of the primary movement, a rollback, and a breakout of the primary movement. One wave in the structure is considered to be the market movement between opposite price extremes, which corresponded to different positions of the points of the classic Parabolic Support And Reverse (PSAR) indicator relative to the closing prices of the candles: a point below the price - searching for a m
Template Switcher
Ihor Herasko
Utilities
Утилита TemplateSwitcher позволяет автоматически переключать набор используемых на графике индикаторов и объектов в зависимости от текущего таймфрейма графика и/или символа. Часто бывает так, что на графике старшего таймфрейма используется индикатор с одним периодом расчета, а для младшего таймфрейма этот же индикатор необходим с увеличенным периодом расчета. Можно, конечно же, открыть два графика разных таймфреймов с нужными периодами индикатора. Но что, если мы не можем позволить себе дублиров
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johnrupp
59
johnrupp 2022.09.09 13:47 
 

Locks up my MT4 platform. I reinstalled the platform, tried it without any other indicators running and it still locks up.

Ihor Herasko
32117
Reply from developer Ihor Herasko 2022.09.09 14:06
Send me your profile from MT4, please.
Den Kim
123
Den Kim 2020.05.14 06:31 
 

Перепробовал все аналоги, лучше не нашел! Не хватает только возможности выбора графических элементов, которые нужно синхронизировать. Но все равно 5 звезд.

Денис Москвин
23
Денис Москвин 2020.02.18 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2019.03.21 08:09 
 

nice

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.03.14 08:55 
 

Best sync utility. I have literally tried them all, and some start off ok and either lose their sync or kill the CPU after a while. This one is as good as it gets within MT4's limitations.

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