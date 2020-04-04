Quantum Edge Oscillator limited

Overview

QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Key Features

Dual-Signal System : Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Built-in support for higher timeframe analysis on any chart

Visual Alert System : Clear buy/sell arrows and histogram signals for easy identification

Flexible Alerts : Native, email, and push notification alerts for crossovers and level breaks

EA-Friendly : Dedicated buy/sell buffers for expert advisor integration

Customizable Parameters: Adjustable smoothing factor, alert levels, and visual styles

Trial Information

⏰ 30-Day Full Featured Trial - All functionality included

📊 Unlimited Symbols & Timeframes - Test across all markets

🔔 Complete Alert System - All notification types active

🤖 EA Integration Ready - Full buffer access for automated trading

🔄 No Feature Restrictions - Identical to paid version

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Timeframes : All (M1 to MN1)

Markets : Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

Input Parameters : Fully customizable

Visual Output : Dual-line oscillator with signal histograms

Alert Options: On-screen, email, push notifications

Ideal For

Swing traders seeking momentum confirmation

Day traders looking for clear entry/exit signals

Algorithmic traders needing reliable EA signals

Multi-timeframe analysts requiring higher TF confirmation

Note

This trial version will automatically expire 30 days after first use. Upon expiration, please purchase the full version from MQL5 Market to continue using QuantumEdge Oscillator. through this link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156267?source=Site+Profile#description



IMPORTANT NOTE

