DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
- Experts
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
DualEdge FX is a professional-grade forex trading bot designed to track market trends and identify reversal points with precision. It allows traders to take advantage of both trend-following and counter-trend opportunities by dynamically switching strategies. This expert advisor is optimized to maximize profits in trending and volatile market conditions.
Key Features:
- Dual Strategy Mode: Combines trend-following and reversal trading strategies.
- AI-Powered Market Analysis: Detects shifts in market conditions and adjusts trades automatically.
- Multi-Currency Compatibility: Works across major and exotic currency pairs.
- Precision Risk Management: Implements auto-lot sizing and controlled risk exposure.
- Optimized for Multiple Timeframes: Suitable for H1, M15, and M5 trading.
Technical Specifications:
- Timeframe: H1, M15, M5
- Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- Leverage Range: 1:10 – 1:1000
- Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
- Supported Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
Why Choose DualEdge FX?
Just like a finely crafted dual-edged sword, DualEdge FX captures trend momentum while efficiently identifying reversal points, ensuring adaptability to all market conditions.
Trade smarter with DualEdge FX – optimized for trend and reversal strategies.