DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend

DualEdge FX is a professional-grade forex trading bot designed to track market trends and identify reversal points with precision. It allows traders to take advantage of both trend-following and counter-trend opportunities by dynamically switching strategies. This expert advisor is optimized to maximize profits in trending and volatile market conditions.

Key Features:

Dual Strategy Mode: Combines trend-following and reversal trading strategies.

AI-Powered Market Analysis: Detects shifts in market conditions and adjusts trades automatically.

Multi-Currency Compatibility: Works across major and exotic currency pairs.

Precision Risk Management: Implements auto-lot sizing and controlled risk exposure.

Optimized for Multiple Timeframes: Suitable for H1, M15, and M5 trading.

Technical Specifications:

Timeframe: H1, M15, M5

Minimum Lot Size: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage Range: 1:10 – 1:1000

Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF

Why Choose DualEdge FX?

Just like a finely crafted dual-edged sword, DualEdge FX captures trend momentum while efficiently identifying reversal points, ensuring adaptability to all market conditions.

Trade smarter with DualEdge FX – optimized for trend and reversal strategies.



