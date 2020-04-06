EA 2 Random Patterns

Creating a Forex trading strategy based on random patterns is generally not a recommended approach for successful trading. Forex trading is a complex financial market where traders use various strategies, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, and market knowledge to make informed decisions. Relying on random patterns is more akin to gambling and is unlikely to yield consistent profits in the long term.

Successful Forex trading strategies typically involve careful analysis and planning. Here's a more structured approach to developing a Forex trading strategy:

  1. Market Analysis:

    • Start by analyzing the Forex market. Understand the major currency pairs, their historical price movements, and the factors that influence them (economic indicators, geopolitical events, central bank policies, etc.).

  2. Technical Analysis:

    • Utilize technical analysis tools like trendlines, support and resistance levels, moving averages, and candlestick patterns to identify potential entry and exit points.

  3. Fundamental Analysis:

    • Pay attention to economic news releases, interest rates, inflation rates, and other fundamental factors that can impact currency prices. This information can help you make informed decisions.

  4. Risk Management:

    • Develop a risk management plan that includes setting stop-loss and take-profit orders to limit potential losses and secure profits.

  5. Backtesting:

    • Before implementing your strategy with real money, backtest it using historical data to see how it would have performed in the past. This helps you understand the strategy's potential.

  6. Demo Trading:

    • Practice your strategy in a demo trading environment to gain experience without risking real capital.

  7. Continuous Learning:

    • Stay updated with market news and trends. Forex markets are dynamic, and strategies need to adapt to changing conditions.

  8. Discipline and Patience:

    • Emotions can play a significant role in trading. Stick to your strategy and avoid impulsive decisions.

  9. Evaluate and Adjust:

    • Regularly assess your trading performance and adjust your strategy as needed. Be willing to learn from both successful and unsuccessful trades.

  10. Risk Capital:

    • Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. Forex trading carries a significant level of risk, and it's important to protect your capital.

In summary, trading based on random patterns is not a sound approach for Forex or any financial market. Instead, focus on developing a well-researched and disciplined trading strategy that incorporates technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, and continuous learning to improve your trading skills over time.


Recommended products
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Maggi
Stefan Stoyanov
1 (1)
Experts
Fully automated and safe medium-term multicurrency trading robot based on a strategy consisting of several standard indicators. The LockerStop parameter activates the virtual protective stop logic. If LockerStop is not zero, and the loss of an open positions is greater than LockerStop , the EA opens an opposite protective position. The closure of two positions is based on interval virtual stop logic. It is recommended to use the H1 timeframe and the following currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD. C
FREE
Circinus MT4
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for EURUSD pair. Backtesting showed more than 220% profits in 12 months for initial deposit 100 USD and initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than 140% profits in 12 months for initial deposit 1,000 USD and initial Lot 0.1 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  140% profits  in 12 months for  initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0 (TP_money =100) Circinus 2021 is combination of
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems. The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing. The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss. Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader. Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage of ris
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
MamyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BabyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Ssm X
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
SSM is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a deal while achieving a positive progression of profitability of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The adviser contains special utilitarian macros and installations that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of trade profitability. The mechanics of
Amazing Indicators EA
Susan Wanjiru
3 (3)
Experts
The Amazing Indicator EA uses four proprietor indicators(two are visible).Three indicators determine the entry and the fourth (bands) determine bot the entry and exit. The bands are our invention and are different from bollinger bands and envelopes. They constrain the daily price range with a fair level of predictability. The bottom indicator is a simplified entry indicator that is both simple and extremely important which is the reason we have called this ea the amazing indicator EA. the indica
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo MT4
Abdulhadi Darwish
Experts
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo The Gold Sniper | Trend Swing Strategy | Steady Growth Aurum Gold Ambush is a specialized trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for patience and precision. Unlike high-frequency bots that open trades every minute, this algorithm acts like a Sniper: it waits for the perfect setup and strikes to capture the maximum move. This EA is engineered for Long-Term Capital Growth, prioritizing quality over quantity.   NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE ️   Is This EA For Yo
MarkAndGain ll
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a universal EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. With the help of settings you can create your own strategy. It can be trend, counter-trend, averaged, grid, martingale :), antimartingale. Martingale  sooner or later loses. But you can treat trading as fun as a game. 1 use case. Suppose you have 50 dollars. Do you want to try your luck? You may to make small deposit and use my trading advisor. After 15 trading days, check the result. Of course, you need a virtual server for trading.
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Prototype 2
Sergey Rozhnov
5 (5)
Experts
Prototype 2 is a no-martingale automated system, well testable in a 15-year history period and showing good results in real trading. The default settings are suitable for EURUSD M15, however the EA is well adaptable for any currency pairs and timeframes through its input parameters. The Expert Advisor is suitable both for beginners, because you need only to attach it to a chart, and experienced traders, because in addition to the automatic mode, the EA has options for manual settings of the lot,
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Booster for MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
BOOSTER FOR MT4 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
Personal Trader
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
It works on the breakdown of extremums for a given period, if you set ReversalPos = true, it will work on a rebound from the levels. Advisor using an advanced grid algorithm, the function of protection against high volatility and fast trading mode. It can work as a full machine or in manual mode. It uses invisible for broker dynamic levels for setting a grid of orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop. The expert can be used in semi-automatic mode, the position can be opened manually usi
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
The Collector
PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
Experts
Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
SPD Envelopes Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
Finanix Gold EA MT4
Charles Linzon Dy
Experts
Finanix Gold EA is the result of two years of extensive research and backtesting, ensuring that it is built on a solid foundation of data-driven insights and proven trading strategies. This expert advisor is fine-tuned for trading XAUUSD/Gold .  It is also capable of trading any instrument. Introducing the cutting-edge Finanix Gold EA , powered by advanced mathematical functions and unparalleled computation capabilities. This revolutionary tool is designed to provide traders with a competitive
Candles Power
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Experts
This adviser analyzes the candles, determines their strength and volume. It trades when there is a high probability of continuing a trend that has formed a little earlier (based on several candles, the number of which is adjustable). Has the ability to use several methods for analyzing the strength of movement by candlelight. Many options are customizable. Input parameters Lots  - lot size; MinProfitForAutoClose - automatic closing of a transaction upon a return signal when the profit in points
FREE
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
All Hail the Queen GUEU H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1 TF. It also works very well on EURUSD H1 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. You will get 2 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for H1 timeframes . Strategy is based on breakout of the CURRENT BAR OPEN and as a filter is used  Bollinger Band   indicator . It enters if price is outside the Bollinger Band after some time of consolidation .  It
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DualEdge FX is a professional-grade forex trading bot designed to track market trends and identify reversal points with precision. It allows traders to take advantage of both trend-following and counter-trend opportunities by dynamically switching strategies. This expert advisor is optimized to maximize profits in trending and volatile market conditions. Key Features: Dual Strategy Mode: Combines trend-following and reversal trading strategies. AI-Powered Market Analysis: Detects shifts in mark
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
More from author
EA Top and Bottom Reverse Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Reverse Martingale, also known as the "Paroli" betting system, is a gambling strategy used primarily in games of chance such as roulette, blackjack, or even sports betting. Unlike the traditional Martingale system, where a player doubles their bet after a loss, the Reverse Martingale involves increasing the bet after a win and reducing it after a loss. This strategy is often employed by individuals hoping to take advantage of winning streaks and capitalize on short-term gains. Here's how the Rev
EMA Trend Following
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This is a very nice EA which is running on Trend basis on EMA settings, very good returns, with SL and TP, if trade goes in loss the next trade according to loss can adjust this EA, I am uploading the back test of that EA as well, you can see that as well. You will never find that trending base EA in that price from anywhere, I am using this EA since almost 01 year and on my profiles you can see some live accounts as well.
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
EA Forex Scalping Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This EA Scalping is a trading strategy where traders aim to make small profits from frequent, short-term price fluctuations in the market. It involves opening and closing positions within a very short time frame, sometimes even within seconds or minutes. Traders who employ scalping strategies often make numerous trades throughout a trading session, aiming to capture small price movements. Expert Advisors (EAs) are automated trading systems that can execute trades on behalf of traders based on pr
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
EA Engulfing Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
An EA Engulfing Candle is a significant pattern in technical analysis often used in financial markets, especially in trading stocks, forex, and other assets. It occurs on candlestick charts and is a reliable indicator of potential trend reversals or continuation. An Engulfing Candle consists of two consecutive candlesticks, usually representing two trading periods (e.g., two days for daily charts). The second candlestick "engulfs" the first one, meaning its body completely covers the body of the
EA Envelopes
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The "EA Envelopes" indicator, often referred to as "Moving Average Envelopes," is a technical analysis tool used in financial markets to identify potential trends and trading opportunities. It consists of two lines plotted above and below a moving average of a security's price. Here's how the Envelopes indicator works: Calculation of Moving Average : A simple moving average (SMA) is calculated for the price of a financial instrument over a specified time period. This moving average represents th
EA Candle Body SizeX2
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Candle Body SizeX2 strategy is a trading approach that focuses on the size of candle bodies in a price chart. Candlestick charts are a popular tool in technical analysis, used by traders to make decisions about buying or selling assets like stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. In the context of the "Candle Body SizeX2" strategy, here's how it generally works: Candlestick Analysis : Candlestick charts represent price movements over a specified period, typically showing open, close, high, an
EA EMA High Low Price
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This "EA EMA High & Low Price" refers to the concept of using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) in the context of tracking the highest (high) and lowest (low) prices of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. The Exponential Moving Average is a widely used technical analysis tool that helps traders and analysts identify trends and potential reversals in price movements. In this context, the "EMA High & Low Price" approach involves calculating the Exponential Moving
EA EMA Crossover Trend
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Following Crossover strategy is a popular algorithm used in trading to identify trends in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. This strategy uses two Exponential Moving Averages with different periods to generate buy and sell signals based on their crossovers. Here's how it works: Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs): An Exponential Moving Average gives more weight to recent price data, making it mor
EA CCI Indicator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly, I can explain a trading strategy using the EA of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. The CCI is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify potential trend reversals, overbought, or oversold conditions in a market. Here's a basic CCI indicator strategy: Strategy Overview: The CCI indicator oscillates around a zero line, providing signals based on its position relative to this line. This strategy involves using CCI to identify potential trend reversals and overbo
EA Fractals Alligator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Fractals Alligator strategy is a trading strategy popularized by Bill Williams, a famous trader and author of the book "Trading Chaos." It is a part of his broader trading system called the "Chaos Theory" and is based on the use of three moving averages, which he refers to as the "Alligator." The Alligator consists of the following three moving averages: Alligator's Jaw (Blue Line): This is a 13-period Smoothed Moving Average (SMA) moved 8 bars into the future. Alligator's Teeth (Red Line
EA Secret Scalping
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
An EA (Expert Advisor) scalping strategy is a trading approach in the foreign exchange (Forex) or other financial markets that utilizes automated trading software to make a large number of small, quick trades to profit from short-term price movements. Scalping is a high-frequency trading strategy where traders aim to capture small price fluctuations within a very short time frame, often seconds or minutes. Here are some key elements to consider when developing or using an EA scalping strategy: T
EA STO Stochastic Oscillator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a popular technical indicator used in financial markets, particularly in trading and investing. It helps traders and analysts assess the momentum and potential reversal points of an asset's price. Here's a brief explanation of the Stochastic Oscillator, often referred to as the Stochastics or simply Stoch: Definition : The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares an asset's closing price to its price range over a specified period, typically 14 p
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
EA Heiken Ashi Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) Heiken Ashi strategy is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading decisions based on Heiken Ashi candlestick patterns. Heiken Ashi is a type of candlestick charting technique that aims to filter out noise and provide a smoother representation of price trends. It does this by averaging price data over a specified period. Here's a simple outline of how you can create an EA Heiken Ashi strategy: Heiken Ashi Calculation : You need to implement the Heiken Ashi
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
EA RSI Plus Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"EA RSI Martingale" likely refers to a trading strategy or Expert Advisor (EA) used in the foreign exchange (Forex) or financial markets. Let's break down what each of these terms means: EA (Expert Advisor): An EA is an automated trading system or software program that can be used on trading platforms like MetaTrader. It is designed to execute trading strategies based on predefined rules without the need for human intervention. RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI is a popular technical indicator
EA Distance 3EMA
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a trading or investment approach used in financial markets, particularly in the context of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets. Here's an explanation in English: An Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a popular method employed by traders and investors to analyze price trends in financial markets. It's a technical analysis tool that helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities based on historical price data.
EA 3 Hammer Candlesticks
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Three Hammer Candlesticks Strategy is a candlestick pattern-based trading strategy used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals in financial markets, particularly in stocks, forex, and commodities. The strategy focuses on three specific candlestick patterns: the Hammer, the Inverted Hammer, and the Shooting Star. These patterns can provide valuable information about market sentiment and potential price reversals. Here's how the strategy works: The Hammer: The Hammer is
EA Powerful Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
For Live Results with the same EA Powerful Candle click the link below for signal copying and see the live trades as well. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2073310 The "Powerful Candle Strategy" is a trading strategy commonly used in financial markets, especially in the realm of technical analysis. This strategy relies on identifying specific candlestick patterns to make trading decisions. Candlestick patterns are graphical representations of price movements in a given time frame, typically on a
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
EA SMA High Win Rate Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Achieving a high win rate in various activities, such as gaming, investing, or sports, often requires a combination of skill, strategy, and discipline. Here are some general principles that can help you develop a high win rate strategy: Skill Development: Mastery of the fundamentals is crucial. Whether it's a game, a financial market, or a sport, invest time in learning the basics and continually improving your skills. This might involve studying strategies, practicing regularly, or seeking out
EA Bollinger Bands Hedge Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
A Bollinger Bands hedge strategy is a trading strategy that utilizes Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions and manage risk. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands that are typically set at a certain number of standard deviations away from the middle band. These bands expand and contract based on market volatility. Here's a basic outline of a Bollinger Bands hedge strategy: Objective : The primary goal
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review