CandleMomentum FX MT5

CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot

Overview

CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations.

Key Features

  • Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price action signals for optimal trade entries.
  • Smart Trend Detection: Identifies trend continuation and reversals for precise execution.
  • Multi-Currency & Gold Trading: Compatible with XAU/USD and major forex currency pairs.
  • AI-Powered Trade Execution: Optimized for fast and efficient order placement.
  • Risk Management System: Includes auto lot-sizing and adaptive stop-loss mechanisms.
  • Optimized for M5 Timeframe: Balances speed and accuracy for scalping and short-term trading.

Technical Information

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
  • Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Supported Pairs: XAU/USD and Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF)

Why Choose CandleMomentum FX?

CandleMomentum FX is built to capture momentum-driven price action using candlestick patterns to identify profitable trading opportunities. Whether trading strong trends or reversals, this EA helps maximize profits while minimizing risk in short timeframes.



Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
