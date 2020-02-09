Candle Beast EA


Overview
Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold).

Key Features
Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle.
Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses.
High-Speed Execution: Optimized for low-latency trading to capture fast market movements.
Customizable Risk Management: Adjust lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop to match your strategy.
Supports Major Forex Pairs & Gold: Works efficiently on Forex pairs and commodities like XAU/USD.

Minimal Drawdown: Designed for safe scalping with tight stop-loss protection.

Timeframe & Capital Requirements
Supported Timeframes: M15, M5
Minimum Capital: $50,000 (Standard Account) or 500 Cent for Cent Accounts

Risk Level: High-Risk EA – Requires proper risk management for optimal results

Why Choose Candle Beast EA?
Candle Beast EA is designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and efficiency. Whether you're scalping forex pairs or trading gold, this EA delivers fast execution and reliable trade management.
Recommended products
GbpJpy H1 EA4
Robin Obrusnik
Experts
The EA was developed for the currency pair GBPJPY time frame H1 . The strategy is built for intraday/swing trading - no scalping, martingale, grid, etc. The EA pass through rigorous testing of robustness and is tested on over 18 years of data with 99% modeling quality! Is intend for GBPJPY H1. EA is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7). This is a long-term strategy that makes 2-5 trades per month on average - if you want more trades, more profits, risk diversification and a smo
FREE
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
FREE
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Bonnitta EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
2.9 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Tarantulas
Dmitriy Prigodich
Experts
The Tarantulas expert Advisor is a night scalper and a robot for position trading at the same time. Thanks to deep settings, this expert Advisor becomes an indispensable assistant in trading. On the basis of this EA, you can implement dozens or even hundreds of profitable strategies. Smart position tracking and time trading functions are enabled. Trading is performed on pullbacks from overbought and oversold zones on trend changes. The trend is determined using the author's "Providec Trend
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.69 (67)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Experts
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
IT Fractals EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Discover our brand new trading robot, IT Fractals EA , a revolution in the world of automated trading. Our EA pushes the boundaries by utilizing the fractals indicator for exceptional performance. Key Features : Fractals Strategy : IT Fractals EA stands out by adopting an innovative strategy based on the fractals indicator. This clever approach allows you to pinpoint market reversal points with precision, thus identifying optimal trading opportunities. Advanced Management : Our EA comes equip
FREE
Donald
Dzintars Ansons
1 (1)
Experts
Trading Robot "Donald V3.0" for MT4 Introduction Product Name: Donald Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) For Sale: MQL4 Market Robot Characteristics Key Parameters TimeFrame: M15 (trading time frame) RiskPercent: 3.0% (percentage risk of the deposit for each trade) FixedLots: 0.0 (fixed lot size if not using percentages) ATRPeriod: 14 (ATR indicator period) StopLoss: 10 (Stop Loss value in ATR units) TakeProfit: 30 (Take Profit value in ATR units) TrailingStop: 20 (Trailing Stop value in ATR units) Tr
FREE
DmytriyX Impulse FREE
Dmytro Oliynyk
4.5 (2)
Experts
This is a free version of the Dmytriyx Impulse Expert Advisor. The Expert Advisor analyzes the current price dynamics when it deviates from the average value. Uses pending orders in the impulse direction, at a fixed distance, then moves the pending order in the direction of correction. You can configure the number of pending orders to be placed in the signal direction - the distance between the pending orders is LevelDist , the lot value of each new order is equal to a half of the previous one (
FREE
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
Fractal Scalper MT4
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern. Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.    If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.    If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this
FREE
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Experts
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
Algorithmic FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
5 (4)
Experts
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels. This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair. It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
Nasdaq Curse EA MT4
Matthew Lewis Beedle
5 (2)
Experts
This is a much more complex bot to what I normally try to make.  It uses Stochastics, ADX and ATR with quite complex entry mechanisms.  After testing, the EA is still doing well. You can find it in my signals, hence now officially up for sale.  It can be profitable on DAX, WS30, EUR/USD and has some interesting backtests.  Any questions just message me.  Instructions: Add to a 15min chart for the NASDAQ Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I fin
FREE
PTraderMAHigh
Christopher Louis Barry
4 (2)
Experts
A Moving Average (MA) Trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is an automated trading system designed to execute trades based on signals generated by one or multiple moving averages. Moving averages are a popular technical analysis tool used to smooth out price data and identify trends. Here's a description of how a Moving Average Trading EA typically operates: Moving Averages Used : The EA utilizes one or more moving averages to generate buy or sell signals. Common choices include t
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.75 (4)
Experts
SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free Real-time results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318518 Note:   This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results! Optimized for:   XAGUSD M1 Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why Choose SilvMAT? Step into elite trading with   SilvMAT , a revolutio
FREE
Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Big Chief
Joel Protusada
Experts
BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (9)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.56 (9)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (17)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (34)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (163)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MT5 Version :  Click Here Quantum EAs c
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
3.83 (6)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.72 (1045)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.83 (59)
Experts
1 copy left for $225  Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (15)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o mod
NEXON Ai
Hicham Chergui
3.67 (3)
Experts
NEXON – AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) NEXON is an advanced, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks, it continuously adapts to market dynamics to deliver precise, high-frequency trading decisions. Rather than relying on rigid, rule-based logic or basic indicators, NEXON learns from historical and real-time market behavio
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.66 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (22)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
4 (1)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.84 (19)
Experts
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 25 August 2025!  EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most
Market Reversal Alerts EA
LEE SAMSON
4.58 (19)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (534)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
BTC bot mt4
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (22)
Experts
BITCOIN BOT Btc Bot uses the Stochastic tape Indicator and is specifically designed for trading bitcoin, however, you can trade other currency pairs also if you want.   When the tape crosses from red to green, the EA will start to buy and when it crosses from green to red the EA will start to sell.   Trades will be controlled in a martingale/grid style until it hits take profit.   The EA has a build in news filter which will stop the entering of new positions at a certain time before the news a
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
VR Lollipop
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (10)
Experts
VR Lollipop is a unique automated trading strategy for trading the current market trend. The uniqueness of this robot lies in the use of a complex algorithm that allows you to gradually increase positions in accordance with the direction of the market trend. In this case, all open positions are automatically transferred to safe mode thanks to the breakeven function. A position is considered safe when the stop loss level is moved to the breakeven area. These complex operations are carried out usi
More from author
RSI Bullseye Gold
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
5 (2)
Experts
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
FREE
GoldVertex EA MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
5 (1)
Experts
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed for premium gold (XAU/USD) trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through smart order management and advanced market analysis. Inspired by the word "Vertex", meaning the highest point, GoldVertex EA is designed to help traders reach peak profitability with optimized tra
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4.67 (3)
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
FREE
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
FREE
FVG Scalper Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
3 (2)
Experts
Overview FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market ine
FREE
Divergence Sniper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot Overview Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities. Key Features MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences. Price Action Confirmation: Detects major p
FREE
ICT Phantom Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation. Previously priced at $100 per month , all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $ 36 per month. Features & Functionalities: ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probab
FREE
GoldVertex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management. The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitabi
FREE
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DualEdge FX is a professional-grade forex trading bot designed to track market trends and identify reversal points with precision. It allows traders to take advantage of both trend-following and counter-trend opportunities by dynamically switching strategies. This expert advisor is optimized to maximize profits in trending and volatile market conditions. Key Features: Dual Strategy Mode: Combines trend-following and reversal trading strategies. AI-Powered Market Analysis: Detects shifts in mark
FREE
XAU TrendSeeker
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
XAU TrendSeeker – Advanced EMA-Based Gold Trading Bot Overview XAU TrendSeeker is an Exponential Moving Average (EMA)-based trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. This EA helps traders identify and follow strong market trends, ensuring high-probability trade entries and exits. Whether you focus on breakouts, pullbacks, or trend continuations, XAU TrendSeeker ensures that you are always trading in the right direction. Key Features EMA-Based Trend
FREE
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
FREE
Smart Throwback Pro MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Smart Throwback Pro MT5   is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy   – Captures retracements in trending m
FREE
SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets. Key Features: Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection. Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports F
FREE
FX Hydra 13 MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
FREE
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
FREE
Smart Throwback Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
FREE
DoubleSAR X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot Overview DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a val
FREE
AuricDynamiX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version  Overview AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk manageme
FREE
ZenScalp MultiWave
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ZenScalp MultiWave is a multi-group scalping Expert Advisor built to harness fast market moves using a smart combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) high-low strategy. Designed for traders who prefer precision and control, this EA operates effectively on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 , capturing short-term price action across different market phases. Key Features: Multi-Group Trade Management : Opens and manages multiple scalping positions simultaneously using grouped logic. E
FREE
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
FREE
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
FREE
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
FREE
FX Hydra 13 Modes
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
FREE
BullionX Trader MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot Note: Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live  otherwise, results won't be accurate. Overview BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes. Key Features Gold & Crypt
Dynamic RSI Grid
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Dynamic RSI Grid – Intelligent Grid Trading with RSI Optimization Overview Dynamic RSI Grid is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently adjusts Take Profit (TP) levels based on RSI signals. This approach ensures optimized trade exits, reduced drawdowns, and enhanced profitability by aligning with real market momentum. Designed for traders seeking automated, precise, and adaptive trading, this EA dynamically modifies grid-based TP levels for maximum gains and controlled r
FREE
CloudMaster EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups. EA Setup & Specifications Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability) Br
FREE
GridFortune
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
FREE
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
FREE
Pro Grid Master
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Pro Grid Master is a fully automated trading bot designed to maximize profits using an advanced grid strategy. It efficiently manages trades across multiple currency pairs, adapting to market conditions to ensure optimal entry and exit points. Important Note: If you want to test this bot, please ensure that in the settings, SL = 0 for proper functionality. Technical Specifications Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/NZD Timeframes: H1 Minimum Deposit: $500 Recommended Account Type:
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review