FX Hydra 13

🚀 FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA, designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes. Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs.

Key Features:

13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition
Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs
AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution
H1 Timeframe Optimization – The perfect balance of accuracy & speed
Auto-Lot & Risk Control – Ensures safe and scalable trading

Technical Information:

📌 Timeframe: H1
📌 Minimum Lot Size: 0.01


📌 Platform: MetaTrader 4
📌 Minimum Deposit: $100
📌 Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
📌 Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
📌 Supported Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF

Why Hydra? The mythical Hydra had multiple heads, just like FX Hydra 13 has multiple strategies—making it a powerful, unstoppable force in forex trading!

🔥 Take control of the markets with FX Hydra 13! 🚀


For Best Settings Check Comment Section i have uploaded best set files 


