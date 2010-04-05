DoubleSAR X

DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot

Overview
DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a valuable tool for automated trading.

Key Features
Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators to confirm trend reversals and filter out false signals.
Martingale Risk Recovery: Smart lot-size adjustments for controlled trade recovery.
Adaptive Trend Detection: Follows market direction while avoiding weak trend signals.
Customizable Risk Management: Allows modification of lot size, take profit, stop loss, and martingale multipliers.
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works on M5, M15, and H1 and can be optimized for different trading styles.

Multi-Pair Trading: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD) but can be used on other currency pairs as well.


How It Works
Scans the market using two Parabolic SAR indicators to confirm strong trend direction.
Places trades in the confirmed trend direction for optimal entries.
If a trade moves against the trend, the martingale system adjusts lot sizes for effective recovery.

Closes trades strategically at TP levels or upon detecting a new trend reversal signal.


Recommended Settings
Timeframes: M5, M15, H1 (Choose based on your trading preference)
Pairs: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD) but works on any forex pair

Customization: Contact for a set file for a specific currency pair.


Why Choose DoubleSAR X?
This EA is designed for both aggressive and conservative traders who want to follow trends with precision while maintaining a strong recovery mechanism. Whether you trade Gold or Forex pairs, DoubleSAR X adapts to your strategy, ensuring high-probability trades and consistent profitability.

