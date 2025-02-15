Trading Simulator in StrategyTester MT4

The Rhino Backtest Manager is an advanced trade management tool designed for seamless operation in both Live Trading and Strategy Tester Mode on MT4. Unlike conventional trade managers, which function only in live mode, Rhino is fully optimized to provide a real-time trading experience even in backtesting, making it an essential tool for strategy development and execution.

Do not forgot to install the Fonts from the manual page.



Key Features & Benefits:

Dual-Mode Support: Works in Live Trading & Strategy Tester Mode, allowing you to test and refine strategies effortlessly.



Advanced Order Execution: Supports Instant, Limit, and Stop orders with precise lot size and risk-based volume adjustments.



Full Risk Management: Configure Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) settings for better capital control.



Comprehensive Trade Statistics: Track performance with real-time financial data, trade win rates, and historical profit analysis.



Interactive Watch List: Live market Bid/Ask prices, color-coded price changes, and instant chart switching.



Live Net Profit Display: A floating profit/loss monitor in large font for quick daily trade performance insights.



Sticky Trade Labels: Inline chart markers showing entry price, lot size, and profit, with quick Close/Delete options.



User-Friendly Interface: A streamlined Main Panel to toggle between various features with just a click.



