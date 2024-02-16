MH Expert Advisor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 16 February 2024
- Activations: 10
MH Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses Martingale, Averaging, and Hedging Strategy. This system uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions.
Minimum balance required: deposit $100 use cent account, deposit $500 use cent account, deposit $1000 use cent account, deposit $5000 use micro account
MH Expert Advisor works for this:
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: M5
- Leverage: 1:500
- Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)
Balance of USD 5000 = start 0.01 lots
Balance of USD 10000 = start 0.02 lots
=================================================================
Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses
Setting MH Expert Advisor parameters for MODERATE RISK deposits min $5000 click the link below
Parameter settings for EUR/USD, M5
- MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = Minimum daily profit = 10000
- BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = Free margin limit = 50
- JAM_ON = The robot starts trading = 1
- JAM_OFF = The robot is finished trading = 23
- HEDGING = Hedging = true
- PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS
- prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 0.1
- PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = RSI
- PERIOD_RSI = = Period RSI = 14
- LEVEL_OS = Level OS = 20
- LEVEL_OB = Level OB = 80
- SHIFT_RSI = Shift = 1
- digit_belakang_lot = Back digit lot= 2
- lots = Lot = 0.01
- USE_COMPOUND = Using compounding = true
- KETAHANAN = Endurance = 666666
- tp_in_money = Take profit in money = 999999
- TP = Take profit = 50
- SL = Stop loss = 5000
- USE_MARTY = Martingale = true
- range = Range = 20
- multiplier = Multiplier when martingale is true = 1.5
- MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 5
- MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 5
- MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345
- Slippage = Slippage = 3
Recommendation broker:
Open ECN account with low spread 0-1
Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the settings for other parameters or your own parameters. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.
Demo account using MH Expert Advisor EUR/USD pairs :
BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR
If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.
DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.