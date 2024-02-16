MH Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses Martingale, Averaging, and Hedging Strategy. This system uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions.

Minimum balance required: deposit $100 use cent account, deposit $500 use cent account, deposit $1000 use cent account, deposit $5000 use micro account

MH Expert Advisor works for this:

Currency pairs: EUR/USD

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)



Balance of USD 5000 = start 0.01 lots

Balance of USD 10000 = start 0.02 lots

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Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

Setting MH Expert Advisor parameters for MODERATE RISK deposits min $5000 click the link below

Setting MH Expert Advisor parameters for HIGH RISK deposits min $5000 click the link below



Parameter settings for EUR/USD, M5

MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = Minimum daily profit = 10000

= Minimum daily profit = BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = Free margin limit = 50

= Free margin limit = JAM_ON = The robot starts trading = 1

= The robot starts trading = JAM_OFF = The robot is finished trading = 23

= The robot is finished trading = HEDGING = Hedging = true

= Hedging = PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS

PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 0.1

Hedging based on a percentage PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = RSI

= Indicators used = PERIOD_RSI = = Period RSI = 14

= = Period RSI = LEVEL_OS = Level OS = 20

= Level OS = LEVEL_OB = Level OB = 80

= Level OB = SHIFT_RSI = Shift = 1

= Shift = digit_belakang_lot = Back digit lot= 2

Back digit lot= lots = Lot = 0.01

= Lot = USE_COMPOUND = Using compounding = true

Using compounding = KETAHANAN = Endurance = 666666

= Endurance = tp_in_money = Take profit in money = 999999

= Take profit in money = TP = Take profit = 50

= Take profit = SL = Stop loss = 5000

= Stop loss = USE_MARTY = Martingale = true

= Martingale = range = Range = 20

= Range = multiplier = Multiplier when martingale is true = 1.5

= Multiplier when martingale is true = MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 5

= Maximum open buy = MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 5

= Maximum open sell = MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345

= Magicnumber = Slippage = Slippage = 3

Recommendation broker:

Open ECN account with low spread 0-1



Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the settings for other parameters or your own parameters. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

Demo account using MH Expert Advisor EUR/USD pairs :

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR

If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings. If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.