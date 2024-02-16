MH Expert Advisor

MH Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses Martingale, Averaging, and Hedging Strategy. This system uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions.

Minimum balance required: deposit $100 use cent account, deposit $500 use cent account, deposit $1000 use cent account, deposit $5000 use micro account

MH Expert Advisor works for this:

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)

Balance of USD 5000 = start 0.01 lots

Balance of USD 10000 = start 0.02 lots

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Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

Setting MH Expert Advisor parameters for MODERATE RISK deposits min $5000 click the link below 

Setting MH Expert Advisor parameters for HIGH RISK deposits min $5000 click the link below

Parameter settings for EUR/USD, M5

  • MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = Minimum daily profit = 10000 
  • BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = Free margin limit = 50 
  • JAM_ON   = The robot starts trading = 1 
  • JAM_OFF  = The robot is finished trading = 23 
  • HEDGING = Hedging = true
  • PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS
  • prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 0.1
  • PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = RSI
  • PERIOD_RSI = = Period RSI = 14
  • LEVEL_OS = Level OS = 20
  • LEVEL_OB = Level OB = 80
  • SHIFT_RSI = Shift = 1
  • digit_belakang_lot = Back digit lot= 2
  • lots = Lot = 0.01
  • USE_COMPOUND = Using compounding = true
  • KETAHANAN = Endurance = 666666
  • tp_in_money = Take profit in money = 999999
  • TP = Take profit = 50
  • SL = Stop loss = 5000
  • USE_MARTY = Martingale = true
  • range = Range = 20
  • multiplier = Multiplier when martingale is true = 1.5
  • MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 5
  • MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 5
  • MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345
  • Slippage = Slippage = 3

Recommendation broker:

Open ECN account with low spread 0-1

Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the settings for other parameters or your own parameters. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

Demo account using MH Expert Advisor EUR/USD pairs :  

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR


If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.

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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
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SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
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