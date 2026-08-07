Rhino PDF Trade Report MT5
- Utilities
-
Sandro BegashviliI am Sandro,
MQL5, MQL4 and PineScript and Python developer
Expert Advisor(EA), Indicator, Trade Panel(GUI)
Smart Money Concept, Price Action, Machine Learning Algorithms
Expert in Mathematical Optimization Problem
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 7 August 2026
Rhino PDF Trade Report — export your MT5 trading history to PDF
Turn your MetaTrader 5 account history into a clean, print-ready PDF trading report in one click. Run the script, pick a date range or a number of trades, and get a document you can send to an investor, attach to a prop-firm application, file for your accountant, or keep as a trading journal.
No screenshots, no spreadsheets, no copy-paste. Free.
What you get
Page 1 — performance overview
- Net result, number of trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy and total volume
- Equity curve of cumulative profit across the reported trades
- Win / loss and buy / sell breakdown
- Result by weekday — see which days actually make you money
- Result by symbol — your best and worst instruments, ranked
Page 2 and onward — full trade register
Every closed trade, one row each:
- Position ticket
- Open time and close time
- Symbol and direction (BUY / SELL, colour-coded with an up/down marker)
- Volume, entry price, exit price
- Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Swap and commission, shown separately
- Net profit per trade, with running totals
The register flows across as many pages as your history needs — 10 trades or 1000.
Choose exactly what to report
- By date range — from / to, for a month, a quarter, a year
- By number of trades — the last 20, 50, 200 closed positions
- By symbol — report a single instrument, or leave empty for all
Built to look professional
- True vector output. Zoom to 800% and every line and number stays razor sharp. Nothing is a screenshot.
- Real, selectable text. Search it, copy figures out of it, index it.
- Tiny files. A full statement is a few dozen kilobytes, not megabytes — easy to email.
- Landscape A4, designed to print exactly as it appears on screen.
- Numbers are right-aligned to a consistent decimal count, so columns of figures line up the way a real financial statement should.
How to use it
- Attach the script to any chart.
- Choose the selection mode, date range or trade count, and an optional symbol filter.
- The PDF is written to `MQL5\Files\RhinoPDF` — the exact path is printed in the Experts journal.
Works on any MetaTrader 5 account: live, demo, hedging or netting, any broker, any instrument — forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.
Inputs
|Input
|What it does
|Selection mode
|By number of trades, or by date range
|By number: how many trades
|Report the N most recent closed trades
|By date: from / to
|Report everything closed inside the range
|Symbol filter
|One symbol, or empty for all
|Output file
|File name written under MQL5\Files\RhinoPDF
Notes
- - This is a reporting tool. It does not trade and does not modify positions.
- - It reads closed trades from your account history only.
- - Results are reconstructed from your deal history, so figures match the platform exactly.
Questions, feature requests or custom work — message me on MQL5 or Telegram. If this tool is useful to you, a review helps more than you'd think.