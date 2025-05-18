Backtest Simulator | Try Demo Version





Here is a Demo Version of Backtest Simulator in Strategy Tester MT5, which allow you to test the Product.

(I will update the demo version in small period of time)







Scroll to the bottom of this page.

Click the link to download the demo version of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Step 2: Open the Data Folder

Launch your MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform.

Click " File " in the top menu.

Select "Open Data Folder."

Step 3: Locate the Experts Folder

In the opened window, navigate to the " MQL4 " folder for MT4 or " MQL5 " folder for MT5.

Open the "Experts" folder inside.

Step 4: Install the Demo Version

Copy the downloaded demo file.

Paste it into the "Experts" folder you opened.

Step 5: Refresh the Expert Advisors List

Go back to your MetaTrader platform.

Right-click " Expert Advisors " in the Navigation panel.

Click " Refresh ."

Your demo file should now appear in the list.

Step 6: Load the Demo on Your Chart

Double-click the demo file from the list to load it onto the chart.

Step 7: Enable Auto Trading

Make sure the " Auto Trading " button is enabled in MT4 or the " Algo Trading " button is enabled in MT5.

Go to the " Expert Settings " of the demo.

Under the "Common" tab, ensure "Allow Live Trading" is checked.





