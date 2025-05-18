Backtest Simulator | Try Demo Version
Analytics & Forecasts

Backtest Simulator | Try Demo Version

18 May 2025, 12:03
Sandro Begashvili
Sandro Begashvili
0
398


Here is a Demo Version of Backtest Simulator in Strategy Tester MT5, which allow you to test the Product.

(I will update the demo version in small period of time)


Step 1: Download the Demo Version

  • Scroll to the bottom of this page.

  • Click the link to download the demo version of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Step 2: Open the Data Folder

  • Launch your MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform.

  • Click "File" in the top menu.

  • Select "Open Data Folder."

Step 3: Locate the Experts Folder

  • In the opened window, navigate to the "MQL4" folder for MT4 or "MQL5" folder for MT5.

  • Open the "Experts" folder inside.

Step 4: Install the Demo Version

  • Copy the downloaded demo file.

  • Paste it into the "Experts" folder you opened.

Step 5: Refresh the Expert Advisors List

  • Go back to your MetaTrader platform.

  • Right-click "Expert Advisors" in the Navigation panel.

  • Click "Refresh."

  • Your demo file should now appear in the list.

Step 6: Load the Demo on Your Chart

  • Double-click the demo file from the list to load it onto the chart.

Step 7: Enable Auto Trading

  • Make sure the "Auto Trading" button is enabled in MT4 or the "Algo Trading" button is enabled in MT5.

  • Go to the "Expert Settings" of the demo.

  • Under the "Common" tab, ensure "Allow Live Trading" is checked.



    Expiration Date: 2025.06.01

    Files:
    Rhino_Trade_Manager.ex5  418 kb
    #utility, Trade Assistant, trade manager, Trade Dashboard, Trading tool