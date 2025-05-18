Backtest Simulator | Try Demo Version

Here is a Demo Version of Backtest Simulator in Strategy Tester MT5, which allow you to test the Product.
(I will update the demo version in small period of time)
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Scroll to the bottom of this page.
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Click the link to download the demo version of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
Step 2: Open the Data Folder
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Launch your MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform.
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Click "File" in the top menu.
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Select "Open Data Folder."
Step 3: Locate the Experts Folder
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In the opened window, navigate to the "MQL4" folder for MT4 or "MQL5" folder for MT5.
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Open the "Experts" folder inside.
Step 4: Install the Demo Version
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Copy the downloaded demo file.
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Paste it into the "Experts" folder you opened.
Step 5: Refresh the Expert Advisors List
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Go back to your MetaTrader platform.
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Right-click "Expert Advisors" in the Navigation panel.
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Click "Refresh."
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Your demo file should now appear in the list.
Step 6: Load the Demo on Your Chart
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Double-click the demo file from the list to load it onto the chart.
Step 7: Enable Auto Trading
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Make sure the "Auto Trading" button is enabled in MT4 or the "Algo Trading" button is enabled in MT5.
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Go to the "Expert Settings" of the demo.
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Under the "Common" tab, ensure "Allow Live Trading" is checked.
Expiration Date: 2025.06.01