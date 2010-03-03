Moonlight pro

The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument

The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals.

The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time.


The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500 

The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1.

• Minimum deposit 1000 $ (per trading pair)

• Broker with minimal slippage.

• Any type of account

• Leverage 1: 100 or higher

• Very easy to set up and use


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Forex Diamond EA
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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