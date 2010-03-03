Moonlight pro

The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument

The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals.

The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time.





The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500

The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1.

• Minimum deposit 1000 $ (per trading pair)

• Broker with minimal slippage.

• Any type of account

• Leverage 1: 100 or higher

• Very easy to set up and use



