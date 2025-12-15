The Serpent Strategy MT4

🐍 Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal.

The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing.
Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate.

Overview

The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation.
It visualizes price action in the form of a “spine and coils”, representing the Serpent’s movement through the market — steady, flexible, and ready to strike with precision.

This tool is ideal for traders who value clarity, accuracy, and non-repainting signals based on live market conditions.

Core Concept

The Serpent Strategy fuses a secret strategy and an optional Vision Filter to detect directional breakouts and reversals with minimal lag.

  • The Serpent Spine (Dark Green Line):
    It defines the main market direction — up or down.

  • Upper Coil (Crimson Dots):
    Represents dynamic resistance, expanding and contracting with volatility.

  • Lower Coil (Forest Green Dots):
    Acts as dynamic support, identifying ideal buy zones during bullish momentum.

  • Strike Arrows:
    Highlight optimal entry points when the Serpent “strikes.”

    • 🟢 Strike Up: Bullish entry signal.

    • 🔴 Strike Down: Bearish entry signal.

Two Smart Modes

  1. Spine Cross Mode (Strike mode = true):
    Generates buy or sell strikes when price crosses the Serpent Spine — ideal for trend reversals and early breakouts.

  2. Coil Touch Mode (Strike mode = false):
    Generates signals when price touches the outer coils — perfect for volatility rebounds and trend continuation entries.

Optional Vision Filter 

Enable the built-in Vision Filter to refine your signals:

  • Filters out false entries during consolidation.

  • Confirms momentum direction with adjustable settings.

  • Perfect for traders who prefer cleaner, high-quality strike setups.

Advantages

✅ Non-repainting — all signals are generated on confirmed bar data.
✅ Works across all timeframes and instruments (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
✅ Clear visual structure — easy to interpret even for beginners.
✅ Adaptive to volatility — stable performance during news and trend markets.
✅ Perfect companion for manual trading.


Best For
Scalping, Swing, and Intraday Trading

Recommended products
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicators
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Trade Direction
Gevorg Hakobyan
5 (1)
Indicators
The oscillator shows trend direction using its own algorithm, which is based on calculating price values ​​by analyzing prices of separate currencies (original valuation of currencies). The histogram shows the average value of physical price change over the selected period. When the histogram has a positive value, the trend is rising, if negative - the trend id falling. The indicator uses standard RSI to determine the current market direction on a selected period as follows: the default value of
SL Currency Heatmap
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (5)
Indicators
Back testing can't; get indicator full performance  Trading the currency markets is a complex business. With so many pairs and multiple timeframes it is almost impossible to monitor them all – but with with the Currency Heatmap you can. The Currency Heatmap indicator delivers the information you need to base your trading decisions on the entire spectrum of currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies; namely the US dollar, the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, t
VolumeDeltaM1
Stanislav Korotky
3.25 (4)
Indicators
This indicator provides tick volume delta analysis on M1 timeframe. It monitors up and down ticks and sums them up as separate volumes for buys and sells, as well as their delta volumes, and volume clusters on price scale within a specified number of bars. This indicator complements VolumeDelta , which uses similar algorithms but does not process ticks and therefore cannot work on M1. VolumeDelta can show its signals on entire history because it reads M1 volumes for calculations on higher timefr
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
SimpleProb: Your New Ally in the Financial Market! Description Are you tired of complicated indicators that confuse more than they help? SimpleProb is here to bring simplicity and efficiency to your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb is a technical analysis indicator designed for traders who seek clarity and precision in their buying and selling decisions. It calculates the probabilities of upward ( CALL ) and downward ( PUT ) movements based on the last 14 periods, providing clear
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Renko Bars 3in1
Yuriy Shatsckiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The Renko_Bars_3in1 is designed for plotting 3 types of Offline Renko charts. Standard Renko Bar (the reversal bar is twice the size of the bar). Renko Range Bar (the size of all bars is the same). Renko Bars with the ability to adjust the size of the reversal bar. Attention : The demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . Note . A chart with the M1 period is necessary to build an offline chart. When the indicator is attached to a chart, the offline chart is opened automaticall
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Indicators
Delta Fusion Pro – Advanced Order Flow Analysis for Intraday Trading Delta Fusion Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals aggressive order flow, showing the intensity and direction of institutional pressure in real time. Unlike traditional volume indicators, it analyzes the delta between Ask and Bid volumes to anticipate reversals, confirm trends, and identify professional interest zones. Key Features Intelligent Auto-Tuning System Automatically adjusts all parameters ba
Quantum Currency Array Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Forecast Pro
PAOLO BONFANTI
Indicators
Questo tipo di indicatore fa previsioni leggendo il volume delle candele. Il valore ATR, compreso nell'indicatore FORECAST PRO,è confrontato con i livelli di supporto e resistenza con le medie dei prezzi di apertura e chiusura delle candele. Creando così segnali di ingresso sul mercato tramite frecce colorate. Le frecce saranno confermate una volta che si è verificato il breakout.
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Price Grid Navigator Indicator The   Price Grid Navigator   is a powerful and intuitive trading tool designed to help traders identify key   support and resistance levels   dynamically. It provides clear visual cues for potential   entry points,   exit points, and   reversal zones, making it an essential tool for traders of all experience levels. By dynamically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of potential entry points, exit
FREE
RiveR Scope Lite
Ruslan Losin
Indicators
RiverScope Lite automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (the lite version is limited to 10, while the full version has 30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in
HLOC
Chantal Sala
5 (3)
Indicators
High Low Open Close Levels The indicator HLOC is a good ally to correctly identify the appropriate trend of price. The indicator is designed to be minimally invasive and it shows a visual and sound aid in order to take decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with sound alert and window alert in order to have a reminder of the price movements. We suggest you watch the video below to evaluate its operational benefits. Input values: Show Level (true/false) TimeFramePeriod (refer to lines
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Volume Profile Pro MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Volume Profile Pro Indicator This indicator is the Volume Profile Pro tool, designed to help analyze "at which price level the most trading activity occurred." It comes with these additional special capabilities: 1. Display Modes Volume Profile (Standard): Shows the Total Volume at each price range to visualize key support and resistance zones. Delta / Money Flow: Shows the "difference" between Buy and Sell pressure ( Buy vs Sell ) to indicate who controls the market at that price. You can choos
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicators
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
SafeProfit Market Profile
Jonathas Silva
Indicators
The SafeProfit Market Profile is the most advanced tracking indicator in the Forex Market. It was developed to track the market profile of each session of the day: Asian, European and American. With this indicator you will operate Intraday smiling ... knowing exactly where the Big Players are positioned and the exact moment where they are going to. The indicator is simple, fast and objective, tracking every movement of the Big Players in price. Get out of the 95% statistic that only loses and us
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
More from author
US30 SecretFusion EA
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk. Recommended Settings (only for US30) SL in Points : 5000 TP in Points : 30000 Trailing stop points : 800 Time Frame : 5 min  ONLY FOR US30 NOTE : INTRODUCTORY PRICE : $ 128  Key Features 1. Proprieta
Quantum Convergence Indicator
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Strategy Overview The Quantum Convergence Indicator is an advanced multi-dimensional trading system that identifies high-probability entry points by analyzing the convergence of multiple market dimensions. This sophisticated algorithm detects when price action, momentum, and volatility align to create optimal trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Dimensional Analysis Trend Dimension : Analyzes market direction using dual momentum oscillators Momentum Dimension : Measures market strength and
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
GOLD Sniper GS5
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
(Recommended settings are shown in the image) YEAR END SALE !!! Only $37 Price will go back to $99 after new year. Live Testing can be tracked on myfxbook GOLD SNIPER GS5 - Strategy Overview   Professional Gold Trading System - for Meta Trader 5 (Recommended settings are shown in the image) The   GOLD SNIPER   Expert Advisor represents a cutting-edge automated trading solution specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed through years of rigorous research and optimization
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review