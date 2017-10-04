Custom Open Price Line

5

This is a simple leading indicator that will aids in drawing lines for Open price of the day, week, month, and the year. It also draws the High and Low of the periods respectively.

The Open price helps marking off the starting point of the any symbol within a specified period. These lines can be useful in determining the trend of any market (stocks and FX).

It also inclusde ranges of the pip movement of symbol of any given period. These ranges helps you to identify how far the market has moved to aid you in your trading analysis.

Also it serves as first point of identifying Support and Resistance of the symbols. If you are new to trading and you are finding it diffcult to identify your support and resistanace levels, this indicator can help you spot it out.

The indicators does not repaint and works on all symbols and time-frames.


Indicator Parameters

  • Interfere Color : This is the color that help display then two or more periods overlaps each other.
  • Label_Position : If you want to display the label at differernt positions. 
  • Show Daily: Display daily Open price line, it can be turned on or off.
  • Show_Daily_HL : Displays Daily high and low.
  • Show_Daily_Ranges: Display Daily Ranges
  • Daily_Width: It helps in selecting how thick or thin the line should be.
  • Daily_Style: You can adjust the style of the line, dotted or dashes.
  • Daily_Color: Color of the line.
  • Daily_History: If you want to display previous days Open price lines and their Highs and Lows.
  • Daily_History_Number: Number of days you want the lines to displays.

The above description applies to the both weekly,monthly, yearly setup parameters.

Reviews 5
Suluh Abadi Faryal Rizal
220
Suluh Abadi Faryal Rizal 2020.12.07 06:36 
 

author is very helpful

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Volume Zone
Francis Dogbe
Indicators
Volume Zone is a unique indicator that uses special algorithm to determine the volumes traded for the period. There are two features of the indicator, the volumes price and and volumes zone. The volume price give the level at the buyers and sells entered the market. The zones also serve a good support/resistance and also site for demand/supply areas. The indicator was mainly designed to trade GBPUSD but also be applied on other pairs. The indicator can used by both beginners and advance trades.
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Sunny Ho
427
Sunny Ho 2026.01.16 15:49 
 

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Suluh Abadi Faryal Rizal
220
Suluh Abadi Faryal Rizal 2020.12.07 06:36 
 

author is very helpful

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:23 
 

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Kostbar
513
Kostbar 2018.05.06 19:07 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.21 12:33 
 

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