SFT Every Bar Scalping

Arrow Indicator for Fast Scalping

Determines the direction of movement on almost every candle.

Allows timely opening of positions in accordance with changing market conditions.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when trading binary options.

Key Features:

  • No settings required;
  • Accurately determines the direction of movement;
  • Does not repaint after the candle closes;
  • Works on all timeframes and all trading instruments;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (EAs).

Trading Recommendations:

  • Open and close trades according to the direction and color of the arrows;
  • If the arrow is blue - open a Buy or Call (for options);
  • If the arrow is red - open a Sell or Put (for options);
  • The direction of the trade should align with the trend direction on a higher timeframe;
  • Exit the trade on a reverse signal or when the line disappears, or based on set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP);
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL beyond the nearest extreme, and TP = 1..2 * SL;

Works well in combination with the SFT Stable Swing and SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicators


We wish you stable and profitable trading, and thank you for using our software.

If you liked it, do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

And to not miss releases of new useful trading programs - add us as friends: SURE FOREX TRADING.


























History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
CISD fvg and ifvg ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
CISD FVG and IFVG ICT Indicator MT4 The CISD – CSD + FVG – IFVG indicator is an advanced ICT-based tool designed to identify CISD levels using Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) . Built for MetaTrader 4 , this liquidity indicator dynamically maps CISD zones with directional arrow signals. These Change in Delivery Price (CISD) levels help traders understand market shifts and trend developments in real time. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | 
FREE
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Horn Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Horn Pattern Indicator, also known as the Expanding Triangle , is a classic technical analysis tool used to identify trend reversal points on price charts. This MT4 indicator automatically detects and draws the expanding triangle pattern using two diverging blue lines , helping traders spot early signals of large buyer or seller participation at key turning points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Horn Pattern Indicator
FREE
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary SF indicator for binary options is designed for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and provides non-repainting signals, making it a reliable tool for traders. It is suitable for any timeframe (from M1 to daily) and is mainly used for trend trading, helping traders identify suitable entry points for short- and medium-term trades. Working Principle and Signals The indicator analyzes the market and generates signals in the form of arrows (up for buys and down for sells), displayed on the
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator " F orce Index   with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones " for MT4 , No Repaint. F orce index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value. It   is great to take   Sell   trades from   dynamic OverBought zone and   Buy   trades from dynamic OverSold zone. T his indicator is excellent for   Momentum trading   into the trend direction. D ynamic   OverBought zone - above yellow line. Dynamic   OverSold zone - below blue line. F orce 
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Chaikin Oscillator Indicator
Noman Rasheed
Indicators
The Chaikin Oscillator is a technical indicator developed by Marc Chaikin that combines price and volume data to measure the accumulation and distribution of a financial instrument. It aims to identify potential buying and selling opportunities in the market. The Chaikin Oscillator is calculated by subtracting a 10-day exponential moving average of the Accumulation Distribution Line (ADL) from a 3-day exponential moving average of the ADL. Here's how to use the Chaikin Oscillator indicator in tr
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicators
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
Remi Passanello
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. A spec
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Utilities
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
Extremes Day
Aleksey Maltsev
Indicators
v. 1.0 This indicator can show with maximum accuracy up to 1 bar the presence of a Maximum/minimum on the chart, regardless of the timeframe. It has a flexible configuration. You can use either one value on all TF, or you can use your own value on each TF individually. This indicator is already being improved and those who purchase it receive all updates for free. Next, it is planned to display an indication of the strength of the pivot point at each extremum (in % or in color drawing). It wi
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary HH 6 indicator is designed for binary options trading and works on M1 and M5 timeframes with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading. Key Features: Expiration: Default setting is 1 candle, but you can adjust the expiration period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings. Trend Analysis: The indicator works with the trend and provides signals in the form of arrows on the chart: Blue Arrow – Buy signal. Red Arrow – Sell signal. Alerts: Signals are displayed as buffer arrows
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the ma
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (25)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Gold TMAFractal MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
More from author
SFT Full OsMA
Artem Kuzmin
4 (1)
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
FREE
SFT Alligator Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A new interpretation of the classical indicator in the form of an oscillator for a more accurate representation of the situation on the market. Less lagging than the standard Alligator. All settings are fully accessible, such as the type and prices for which it is built. Thanks to the additional parameters, it became possible to fine tune. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and developmen
FREE
SFT Fractal Support and Resistance
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The support and resistance levels are among the main components of the entire technical analysis. They are used both by professional traders and by beginners. Prices usually move within the price channels. The upper boundary of such a channel is called resistance, and the lower one is support. This indicator plots fractal support and resistance lines at the highest and lowest local price values (fractals). Distinctive features Does not redraw. Clear and understandable signals. It is possible to
SFT Go Trend
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. The main idea is that the probability of the trend continuation is higher than that of its change. This indicator determines the direction of a local movement, marking the beginning of a trend with a large dot and its continuation with a line of the corresponding color. Distinctive features No Repaint. Simple and accurate settings. Clear and understandable signals. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Sui
OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Displayed as a line or a histogram; Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and development
MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
MACD indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - classic lines and a histogram. Can be used to detect a possible reversal or pullback in price, as well as for channel strategies All settings are simple and straightforward - all like a standard indicator, but with additional support and resistance levels Can be used both separately and together with other indicators
Awesome overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Awesome oscillator with overbought and oversold zones. A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This makes it possible to determine when the instrument is trending, as well as when it is flat. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Settings OBS Period - period of overbought and oversold calculation
Accelerator overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Accelerator indicator with overbought and oversold zones. A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the possible reversal or pullback of the price, as well
Bears overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The Bears indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the
Bulls overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Bulls indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. OBS (overbought and oversold) indicator series - are indicators that have been provided with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the p
Force overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Settings OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period Force Period - period of Force Price MA - prices for MA calculation Method MA - MA calculation method Line or Histo - display by line or histogram
Any chart overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator Any chart obs is a price chart with a percentage scale. Can be displayed as a line and as a histogram. There is also a reverse function available, it mirrors the chart. The name of an instrument to be displayed is specified in the input parameters, the current symbol is used on default. The indicator doesn't have lags as it is not smoothed with any formulas, but bound to a percentage scale, what allows detecting the price equilibrium, the overbought and oversold state. Th
Accumulation overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
5 (1)
Indicators
The Accumulation indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.  Simple and straightforward settings that are easy to match to the right tool In the indicator, you can adjust: Display depth of the indicator Color of indicator levels
MTF Moving Averages overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
MTF Moving Averages indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. A series of OBS (overbought and oversold) indicators - these are indicators that have been enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Another feature of this indicator is that the lines of the  indicator s (when analyzing several  indicator s in a single window) are not redrawn relative to each other when scrolling the chart. Settings OBS Period - period of overbought/oversold
Price detector
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator gives signals on trend reversal or the possible direction of price movement when leaving the flat movement. Features and settings: Sensitivity = 3 - sensitivity from 1 to 5; the higher the value, the more signals (example displayed in the screenshot below). DeepBars = 3000 - indicator display depth. ZeroBarCalc = false - use a zero bar in the calculations; if yes, the signal will appear earlier, but it may disappear before the current candlestick is closed. UseAlert = false - enab
Topical levels
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator calculates critical price levels. If the level is red, the price has passed it downwards; if the level is blue, the price has passed it upwards. If the price is approaching the blue level from below, that level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from above, there will most probably be a rollback. Similarly, if the price is approaching the red level from above, the level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from below
Pair chart nrp obs
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators. Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other. Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation. Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram. Settings: Symb1 - first symbol name. Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol. Symb2 - second symb
Trend Factor
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
An indicator for entering with trend and timely exiting. It has sensitivity setting, by adjusting which it can be applied to both long-term and short-term speculation.  The highest sensitivity = 1, with this setup, you can even scalp on M1. No lag, does not withdraw after candlestick closure.  One of the use options: enter after a candlestick closes, if the vertical line consists of squares of the same color; exit if the color of two or more squares changes. Before using it, be sure to analyze t
OsMA Fractal channel
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel. It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar. Settings: DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display; Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods; Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel; FastMA - period of the fast moving average;  SlowMA - period of slow moving average;  SignalSMA - per
Good Filtr
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This is an indicator for additional signal filtering. It can be used as an additional filter in a trading system. The indicator does not redraw its data and can be used both in forex trading and with binary options. It has 3 operation modes and flexible sensitivity settings. The indicator uses multiple buffers, therefore it can be easily used in various Expert Advisors.
Flat Factor
Artem Kuzmin
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
Extremum bars
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator colors bars displaying prices of overbought and oversold areas on the chart. It will help you to estimate moments when market climate changes and the price has its local extreme values. It can be used both independently and as a good supplement to any channel trading system. And this indicator is easy-to-use in expert advisors due to usage of indicator buffers instead of graphical objects. Settings ExtPeriod = 100 — indicator period; Sensitivity = 80 — indicator sensitivity.
Moving Average fullshift
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This is a moving average which can move not only to the right/left, but also up/down. You can also select a mode of displaying the indicator (as a line or as dots) and all other settings of a standard moving average. If you overlay several indicators in one window, you can clearlier determine price channels setting each border individually. Settings Line_or_Dot - mode of displaying the indicator: true - as a line, false - as dots; MA_period - moving average period; MA_shift_X - number of candle
SFT Pips Blaster
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Alarm arrow indicator of increased sensitivity After closing the candle the arrows do not disappear Allows you to enter the transaction on time at the lowest price movements Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Suitable for working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Determines the price correction; Advanced settings for fine tuning; Works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
SFT Full MACD
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Local Trend Signal
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
SFT Trend Chart
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
SFT Trend Tape
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
