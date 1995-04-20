SFT Every Bar Scalping

Arrow Indicator for Fast Scalping

Determines the direction of movement on almost every candle.

Allows timely opening of positions in accordance with changing market conditions.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when trading binary options.

Key Features:

  • No settings required;
  • Accurately determines the direction of movement;
  • Does not repaint after the candle closes;
  • Works on all timeframes and all trading instruments;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (EAs).

Trading Recommendations:

  • Open and close trades according to the direction and color of the arrows;
  • If the arrow is blue - open a Buy or Call (for options);
  • If the arrow is red - open a Sell or Put (for options);
  • The direction of the trade should align with the trend direction on a higher timeframe;
  • Exit the trade on a reverse signal or when the line disappears, or based on set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP);
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL beyond the nearest extreme, and TP = 1..2 * SL;

Works well in combination with the SFT Stable Swing and SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicators


We wish you stable and profitable trading, and thank you for using our software.

If you liked it, do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

And to not miss releases of new useful trading programs - add us as friends: SURE FOREX TRADING.


























