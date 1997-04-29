Drawdown Tracker MT5

MT5 Drawdown Tracker — the Ultimate Tool for Monitoring and Managing Trading Drawdowns

In trading, risk management is the key to long-term success. MT5 Drawdown Tracker is designed to give you a real-time visual representation of your trading performance, ensuring that you never lose sight of your account's health.

How It Works: MT5 Drawdown Tracker provides an intuitive on-screen panel that updates dynamically to display critical account and trade-related metrics. Whether you're a professional trader or a beginner, this tool ensures you always have access to the most vital information regarding your open positions and drawdowns.

Key Features: Live Drawdown Tracking - See the percentage drawdown on each trading pair and your total account drawdown instantly. No more guessing! Profit/Loss Monitoring - Displays real-time floating P/L of your positions, helping you assess performance at a glance. Automated Data Refresh - The tracker updates itself every 60 seconds to provide the most recent data. Comprehensive Account Info - Shows your account number, broker name, and server details so you always know where you're trading. User-Friendly Interface - A sleek and non-intrusive panel with clear, organized labels that keep things simple yet effective. Custom Color Coding - Green for profit, red for loss, making it incredibly easy to analyze performance. Auto-Adjusting Panel - The panel dynamically resizes based on the number of open pairs, ensuring a clean and structured display. Lightweight & Efficient - Works flawlessly without slowing down your terminal.

Why You Need MT5 Drawdown Tracker? Trading without a proper drawdown monitoring system is like driving without a speedometer! If you don't track your risk exposure, you might be setting yourself up for unnecessary losses. With MT5 Drawdown Tracker, you can: Identify risky trades early and take necessary actions. Optimize your money management by knowing your exact drawdowns. Avoid account blow-ups by staying within safe risk limits.

Price: Just $30! For a small investment, you get a powerful trading utility that can help you protect your capital and improve trading discipline.

Need Support? If you need any help or have questions, feel free to contact me via direct message! I am here to assist you.

Check out my other expert advisors and tools to explore more trading solutions!


