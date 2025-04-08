• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



News is thirty seconds away. You have six positions open across four pairs,

some long, some short. You do not want to close them — you have been carrying

that basket for two days and closing it means eating the drawdown for real.

You just want the exposure frozen exactly where it is, right now.





The problem was never knowing you should hedge. The problem is that hedging a

multi-pair basket by hand means opening the right symbol, reading the right net

lot size, getting the direction the right way round, and doing it six times

while the clock runs.





One-Click Complete Hedge Protection does it in one click.





WHAT IT DOES





The panel measures your true net exposure per symbol — buy lots minus sell

lots, across every position you hold — and sends the single opposite order

that takes that net to zero. Nothing is closed. Your original positions stay

open, your entry prices stay intact, and your floating profit and loss is

frozen at the moment you lock.





When the event passes, close the lock orders and you are back where you were.





FEATURES





- Net exposure readout — one number per symbol, and one for the account

- Live balance beam — buy lots against sell lots, tilting in real time

- State banner — FULLY PROTECTED / PARTIALLY PROTECTED / EXPOSED

- Multi-symbol exposure ledger with a status pill on every row, scrollable,

built for a 20-pair basket

- Three lock buttons — all symbols, one selected symbol, or the chart symbol

- Two-stage confirmation — the first click arms the button, the second opens

a window showing the exact orders, lot sizes and estimated cost before

anything is sent. Configurable down to no confirmation at all.

- Netting-account guard — refuses to run where an opposite order would close

your position instead of locking it

- Chart lines — buy side, sell side, the exact locked price, and the shaded

exposure zone between them

- Adaptive panel — reshapes into a tall single column or a wide two-column

layout so it always fits your chart window, never cut off

- Fully bilingual interface — every label in English and Arabic





EXECUTION — THE PART YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE TO THINK ABOUT





- Filling ladder: FOK, IOC and Return are retried in order until your broker

accepts one. No dead end on "unsupported filling mode".

- SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT is checked before sending, so a large basket does not

get rejected outright by the broker's per-direction volume cap

- Free margin is checked for the whole plan before the first order is sent,

so a refusal leaves your account exactly as it was

- Partial fills are handled honestly — the remainder is re-sent rather than

reported as complete

- Volume is normalised to the broker's lot step, minimum and maximum

- Symbol suffixes (EURUSD.m, EURUSDx) handled automatically

- Magic number and comment tag on every lock order, so they never get

confused with your strategy's orders





REQUIREMENTS





- MetaTrader 5

- A hedging account. On a netting account an opposite order reduces or closes

the position instead of locking it, and the EA will tell you so rather than

do the wrong thing silently.





Risk warning: this is a risk-management utility, not a profit system. Locking

exposure freezes your position, it does not remove cost — spread, commission

and swap continue to run on both sides while the lock is open. Trading foreign

exchange carries risk of loss.