Sinus wave Tv

 Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script

purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript.


it works all pairs and all timeframes.

suitable for experienced and beginner traders..

indicator works on toward of the prices...

while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up.

and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down.

it gives divegency when trend reversals.

when price up wave below zero is strong sell..

when pirice bottom, wave over zero is strong buy..

also on bear market  continue it gives sell divergency.

it is default cnt  number has set to 1000..this can be rise acording to chart has bar numbers

minimum cnt numbers must not  be lower 500.

on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.



Filter:
udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2025.02.03 02:03 
 

Not worth, waste of money

Guner Koca
4429
Reply from developer Guner Koca 2025.02.07 07:24
Thise man requested from me free up down v9 tradingview pinescript.
when i dont give.
he is give bad rewiev to thise indicator.
Reply to review