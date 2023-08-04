The most awesome top and bottom

This is an advanced index algorithm,

it provides a very accurate top-bottom signal,

it will not frequently appear the wrong signal during the trend,

this index does not have any redrawing, drift, or lag behavior.

When this signal appears on the chart, it means that the market is about to reverse,

or that a period of trend market is over,and then the market will be transformed into a consolidation market,

and this indicator does not need to adjust the parameters.

 It applies to any currency pair on MT4, including bitcoin or futures or stocks.

If the signal flashes occasionally,

it means that the current K line has not closed, and when it closes, the signal will be fixed.

The signal on the one-minute or five-minute chart is a little more than that on the one-hour chart, and it is very accurate. 

When the signal comes out, it has the alarm function.

I believe that this indicator will bring you unprecedented trading wealth.


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The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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