Fibonacci Target
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Fibonacci Target indicator is an indicator that uses the Low, High and Fibonacci levels. This indicator has the ability to predict the target. It tries to determine the target that the graph will go on average and draws a target region.
The indicator also serves as an oscillator. It can be used as a trend oscillator after making the necessary settings. This indicator is helpful to your strategy. There is no signal generating capability.
Parameters
- TargetPeriod - Target line period setting is done here. It is calculated according to past bars.
- FiboPeriod - Fibonacci and oscillator period are set here.
- ShowTarget - Make it true to show the target lines. Make it false to hide the target lines.
- true
- false
- ShowFiboLines - Make it true to show the Fibonacci lines. Make it false to hide the Fibonacci lines.
- true
- false
- ShowHighLow - Make it true to show the High and Low lines. Make it false to hide the High and Low lines.
- true
- false