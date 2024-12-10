Easy Breakout

4.71

Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it leverages advanced calculations to validate the breakout with precision! When a breakout occurs, you’ll receive instant alerts on your PC, via email, and even directly to your phone!

Key Advantages of Easy Breakout

  • No lag and no repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals!
  • Breakout Versatility: Breakouts can occur on any timeframe and any symbol, making this indicator highly versatile and reliable!
  • 5 Take Profits based on Fibonacci: Each signal automatically provides 5 different take profits to improve your trading!
  • Automatic Stop Loss: Each stop loss is dynamically calculated based on current market conditions, ensuring optimal risk management!
  • Success Rate:  The dashboard lets you view the success rate of each symbol, giving you valuable insights into the indicator's past performance and reliability!
  • Beautiful UI Design: The dashboard enhances your trading experience with a sleek, intuitive design for effortless navigation and a professional look!
  • Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss levels sent directly to your terminal, phone, or email for seamless trading updates!

Recommendations

Easy Breakout works with any symbol on any timeframe. We personally use this indicator with XAUUSD (gold) on the M1, M5 & M15 timeframes! 


Don't miss your chance to elevate your trading game—get Easy Breakout today and start trading with confidence and precision!

Manual Guide: Click here
İncelemeler 22
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:36 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

10005634142
32
10005634142 2025.04.22 13:32 
 

Best EA I EVER USED, 90% accurate on gold 1 min TF

Jamesdelz
2619
Jamesdelz 2025.04.07 05:41 
 

the biggest plus was the extra indicator (volume flow)and it did help me get some wins, so honest review this is a good indicator. The volume flow helped a lot!

