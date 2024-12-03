Trend Ultimate

The Trend Ultimate Indicator is designed for visualizing and analyzing market trends, allowing traders to quickly assess current market tendencies. It is particularly useful for:

  • Determining the duration of the current trend (bullish or bearish).
  • Providing a clear visualization of price behavior relative to key moving averages and the MACD indicator.
  • Supporting decision-making based on histogram dynamics (trend direction and intensity).

Trend Ultimate does not guarantee profit but assists traders in making more informed decisions while reducing emotional stress.

Advantages Over Other Indicators

  1. Combination of Factors: The indicator incorporates price movement, moving averages (SMMA), and MACD values, making it a multifactor tool for trend assessment.
  2. Ease of Visualization: It uses two histograms (green and red) to distinctly illustrate bullish and bearish dynamics.
  3. Intuitiveness: The visual approach enables traders to interpret market behavior easily without complex calculations.

How to Use

Installation:

  1. Copy the code into MetaEditor and save it in the Indicators folder.
  2. Compile the file and add the indicator to the chart.

Interpretation:

  • Green Histogram: Indicates consecutive bullish candles with prices above the moving average (SMMA) and a positive MACD value. This signals an upward trend.
  • Red Histogram: Indicates consecutive bearish candles with prices below the moving average (SMMA) and a negative MACD value. This signals a downward trend.
  • No Histogram Values: May indicate market uncertainty or sideways movement.

Trading Strategy:

  • Use the indicator to confirm the trend before entering a trade.
  • Combine it with other analysis tools for more reliable signals.

Key Advantages

  1. Versatility: Suitable for all timeframes and financial instruments.
  2. Flexible Settings: Offers the ability to adjust the number of bars analyzed and the moving average period.
  3. Accuracy: Considers multiple factors, minimizing false signals.
  4. Clarity: Clear visual indicators (green and red histograms) are easy to understand.

Indicator Settings

The indicator includes the following parameters:

  • bars (3000): The number of bars to analyze. This defines the historical depth used for calculations.
  • Moving (122): The period of the smoothed moving average (SMMA) used for trend filtering.
  • Colors:
    • Green histogram for upward trends.
    • Red histogram for downward trends.

Adjustment Recommendations:

  • For short-term trading, reduce the Moving parameter.
  • For long-term trading, increase the Moving parameter to account for smoother trends.

Trend Ultimate is an effective tool for market trend analysis, helping traders make more balanced and informed decisions.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Experts
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The BoxetFx Expert Advisor analyzes the market using multiple trading strategies. Once the optimal signals for opening trades are obtained, the EA automatically determines the order volume as a percentage pf the deposit. Next, a pending order is placed in the direction of the expected price movement. When the deal reaches an optimal profit or loss level, it is automatically closed. Multiple analytical centers of information processing allow the EA to diversify the possible risks of the trader by
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Indicators
The Medok indicator shows the market entry and exit points on the chart using arrows and resistance lines. The indicator is very easy to use. Buy when a blue arrow appears and sell when a red arrow appears. After an order is opened, it is recommended to close a buy position when the price reaches the lower resistance level or to close a sell position when the price reaches the upper resistance level. Recommended values for EURUSD H1 Periods - 2; Acceleration - 0.02. Recommended values for EURU
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Market Trend - a comprehensive system for determining the trend direction. Analyzes the market using a formula which considers the values of multiple technical indicators and other trading strategies. IT determines not only the current trend direction, but also its movement strength. The indicator is intuitive and very easy to use. The information on the current trend direction and its movement strength are displayed on the chart. If the indicator shows "UP!" then an uptrend is currently present
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Jerus Line Scalper is an indicator for scalping on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD pairs. Recommended pairs: M5, M15, M30 and H1. The trading strategy is as follows: as soon as the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow and set take profit to +10 points. Set stop loss at the indicator's stop line. Stop line is displayed in red or blue depending on the indicator signal. Also, the Martingale system can be applied in the system. If a trade is closed at a loss, the next
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Andrey Kozak
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DotaScalping is a semi-automated trading system for scalping. The indicator shows recommended moments for opening Buy/Sell trades as dots on the chart. Signals are generated based on the algorithm for price amplitude smoothing. The indicator tries to accurately calculate the moments of the maximum peak price values ​​and produces signals based on the smoothed correlation. The indicator determines the High and Low price values and generates signals based on the trend direction. The indicator is v
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
Bomb Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
Striker
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
Ready Made Scalping System
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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