Pivot point Fibonacci

We know for sure that

The Fibonacci sequence is a science used to calculate or estimate target distances.





How does this indicator work?

1. Tell the spread status

2. Tell me the current price

3. Indicate whether the candlestick status is bullish or bearish on each time frame.

4. Indicates the status of the past 2 candles

5. Tell Pivot Point

6. Tell the Fibonacci sequence.

7.The Fibonacci measurement can be set.

8. Pivot can be set backward.

9. Look at support and resistance.





Suitable for

1. Day Trade

2. Scaling

3. Run Trend







