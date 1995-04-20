The Trend Ultimate Indicator is designed for visualizing and analyzing market trends, allowing traders to quickly assess current market tendencies. It is particularly useful for:

Determining the duration of the current trend (bullish or bearish).

Providing a clear visualization of price behavior relative to key moving averages and the MACD indicator.

Supporting decision-making based on histogram dynamics (trend direction and intensity).

Trend Ultimate does not guarantee profit but assists traders in making more informed decisions while reducing emotional stress.

Advantages Over Other Indicators

Combination of Factors: The indicator incorporates price movement, moving averages (SMMA), and MACD values, making it a multifactor tool for trend assessment. Ease of Visualization: It uses two histograms (green and red) to distinctly illustrate bullish and bearish dynamics. Intuitiveness: The visual approach enables traders to interpret market behavior easily without complex calculations.

How to Use

Installation:

Copy the code into MetaEditor and save it in the Indicators folder. Compile the file and add the indicator to the chart.

Interpretation:

Green Histogram : Indicates consecutive bullish candles with prices above the moving average (SMMA) and a positive MACD value. This signals an upward trend.

: Indicates consecutive bullish candles with prices above the moving average (SMMA) and a positive MACD value. This signals an upward trend. Red Histogram : Indicates consecutive bearish candles with prices below the moving average (SMMA) and a negative MACD value. This signals a downward trend.

: Indicates consecutive bearish candles with prices below the moving average (SMMA) and a negative MACD value. This signals a downward trend. No Histogram Values: May indicate market uncertainty or sideways movement.

Trading Strategy:

Use the indicator to confirm the trend before entering a trade.

Combine it with other analysis tools for more reliable signals.

Key Advantages

Versatility: Suitable for all timeframes and financial instruments. Flexible Settings: Offers the ability to adjust the number of bars analyzed and the moving average period. Accuracy: Considers multiple factors, minimizing false signals. Clarity: Clear visual indicators (green and red histograms) are easy to understand.

Indicator Settings

The indicator includes the following parameters:

bars (3000) : The number of bars to analyze. This defines the historical depth used for calculations.

: The number of bars to analyze. This defines the historical depth used for calculations. Moving (122) : The period of the smoothed moving average (SMMA) used for trend filtering.

: The period of the smoothed moving average (SMMA) used for trend filtering. Colors : Green histogram for upward trends. Red histogram for downward trends.

:

Adjustment Recommendations:

For short-term trading, reduce the Moving parameter.

For long-term trading, increase the Moving parameter to account for smoother trends.

Trend Ultimate is an effective tool for market trend analysis, helping traders make more balanced and informed decisions.