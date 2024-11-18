AdaptiveTrendHunter
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AdaptiveTrendHunter - Smart Trend Detection Indicator
Key Features:
- Easy trend identification through color coding (blue for uptrends, red for downtrends);
- Clear entry signals marked with arrows;
- Smart adjustment to market volatility;
- Customizable trend confirmation settings;
- Optional alerts for new trading signals.
How to Use:
- Following the Trend:
- Watch for blue lines indicating potential uptrends;
- Watch for red lines showing potential downtrends;
- Wait for color changes to confirm trend reversals.
- Entry Signals:
- Up arrows suggest good moments to buy;
- Down arrows suggest good moments to sell;
- Always check that the arrow matches the main trend line color.
- Trade Management:
- Use the trend line as a dynamic support/resistance level;
- Monitor color changes for potential trend reversals;
- Combine with your own exit strategy and risk management rules.
Important Notes:
- Signals form on the current bar, which means they might redraw as the bar develops;
- Always use proper risk management - don't rely on indicator signals alone;
- Test thoroughly on historical data before live trading;
- Best results come from combining with other analysis tools;
- The "Hesitation" setting lets you adjust how sensitive the indicator is to price movements.
Recommended Usage:
- Works on any timeframe;
- Compatible with all trading instruments (forex, stocks, crypto, commodities);
- Perfect for both trend-following and reversal strategies;
- Suitable for day trading and swing trading.