Spready PropEdge MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 May 2026
- Activations: 10
This forex robot is designed to follow all critical conditions of a Prop Firm, which is safest way for trading. This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot . If there is a 1M trend then EA will place an order at the beginning of the trend based on Algorithm. This version is preliminary release with signal strength only 20%, updated version will be 100% signal strength compared with this version.
R&D is going on for next update; updated version will be release continuously with more trading functionality, mainly more strategy will be added.Update is free.
Live Account: High risk, 100$ or 10% risk/profit per trade of 1000$ Starting balance [FxBlue]
Login this account only to get an idea how it trades, Also check EA name with version number
This account was a trial to check how long it takes to get 100% profit if market condition is suitable
100% profit within 5 trading days (Perfectly suitable for Prop Trading)
MT5 Server : FBS-Demo
Login : 106247482
Password : ForxAnalytics@2026
Exclusive Feature:
- Trades 28 forex pairs from 1 chart
- RISK : REWARD = 1:1 Per Trade
- Trend following EA (trend is friend for trading)
- Only 1 trade at a time for each pair
- Plug-N-Play : No optimization required, No set file required
- Every trade has SL and TP which some Prop firm requires
- Order closes based on hidden stop loss to avoid manipulation by broker
- Hard Stop Loss if hidden stop loss misses
- Daily and Account level Max Drawdown/Profit settings available for safety
- It follows Consistency rules according to Prop firm because all trades has same SL and TP amount
- Built in Spread control, no trade if the spread is too high
- New trade only between 2:00-22:00 everyday and all trade closes at 23:30 (broker server time)
- If News filter is enabled the following will happen;
- It will not open any new trade before 25 minute of Major news
- It will not open any new trade after 5 minute of Major news
- It will close all open trade before 5 minute of Major news
- If you want to activate news filter then you have to add the following link as WebRequest
- https://www.forxanalytics.com/calendar/
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Averaging
- No Hedging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Pairs : 1-28 Pairs (user can choose how many pairs, by default it is 28)
- Forex pair listed on the EA, has to be exactly same with the Forex Broker; but you can choose which pair you want to trade.
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If anyone wants to use this EA with other EA then do not use any Magic number which starts 11
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Timeframe: M1
- Minimum trade risk per order : 5$
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher for small initial balance (1:500 or higher is recommended)
- Recommended Initial Balance : 50$ for 1 pair (200$ for all 28 pairs)
- Type of account: Any type but Standard account is recommended (without any commission)
- Recommended Forex broker which server time is UTC/GMT +2-3 (most MT4/MT5 server time is UTC+2)
Open EURUSD 1M chart and connect the EA. No need to change anything. after 1 week trading then update other information.
About Back Test:
Back test result is mostly applicable if the EA is a grid and martingale but this EA is trend following. You can do the back test to get an idea how the EA works; but in live trading it doesn't match.
Honest opinion :
Current version can only make profit if there is trending market otherwise it does profit and loss; but it will not wipe out your account suddenly. I would recommend rent it and check how it works and grow your confidence about this EA. updated version will be significantly better.
About EA Price:
This EA shows promise, but completely lacks control. It is not possible to limit the number of positions or symbols that can be opened simultaneously. It is not possible to control the risk or the size of the positions either! I asked the EA author to allow the users to control those, but he simply ignored it. Eleven bad positions were opened simultaneously today, all of which hit the stop loss and wiped out nearly 20% of the balance. Screenshots of the charts are attached in the comments: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177695/comments?source=Site+Profile+Seller#comment_60074318