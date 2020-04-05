XAU London Breakout H1
- Experts
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Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | Quant Systems & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
Systematic MQL5 engines — research, risk, and execution without emotional trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00
What it is
XAU London Breakout H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. London session range breakout participation for gold H1.
Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.
This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
Advantages
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Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
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Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)
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Designed for H1 participation
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English packaging and high-level inputs overview
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No grid / no martingale marketing story
Features
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LONDON
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BREAKOUT
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H1
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Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source
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Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)
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Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA
Exact structure thresholds remain internal.
Inputs (parameter list — high level)
Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:
Position / risk
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Input
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Description
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InpLots
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Fixed lot size (default often 0.01)
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InpMinLot
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Broker minimum floor
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InpUseRiskPerTrade
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Optional risk % sizing when enabled
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InpRiskPercent
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Risk percent when risk mode is on
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InpRiskMode
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Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present
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InpRR
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Reward–risk multiplier when used
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InpTrailAtrPeriod / InpTrailAtrMult
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Trail volatility settings when used
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InpMagic
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Magic number
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InpMaxHoldBars
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Maximum bars to hold
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InpSlippagePoints
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Max slippage in points
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InpAtrPeriod
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ATR period for risk distance context
Strategy knobs
Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as tuning knobs — not a full recipe dump.
Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.
Recommended setup
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Item
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Recommendation
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Symbol
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XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
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Timeframe
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H1
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Lots
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Start small — fixed 0.01
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Account
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Demo first with your broker’s spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H1, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:
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Metric
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Value
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Net
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$1,160.66
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Profit Factor
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1.21
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Max DD %
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14.05%
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Trades
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278
Not a profit guarantee. Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON ( _research/2y_metrics.json or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: window_2y .
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.