AI Trader Nexus is an adaptive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for market structure, trend analysis and risk-aware trade execution.

The EA analyzes multi-timeframe direction, price structure, liquidity behavior, fair value gaps, order blocks, spread, risk-to-reward and active trade context before opening or managing positions. It is designed mainly for fast-moving instruments such as Gold/XAUUSD, but every broker and symbol must be tested before live use.

AI Trader Nexus includes automated trade management, thesis-based exits, portfolio protection logic, visual panel information and configurable risk settings. This product does not guarantee profit. Use Strategy Tester and demo trading before using it on a real account.