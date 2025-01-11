PROMO - Only for next 3 buyers, one free expert - PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor! NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT!







FIRST OF ALL: Before purchasing, it's important to understand that backtesting and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trading is a high-risk activity, and you should be fully aware of the risks before investing your money. Utilizing this expert advisor carries a significant risk level and could lead to substantial financial losses, up to and including your entire initial capital. Always invest only what you can afford to lose.

The Dynamic Portfolio Expert Advisor (EA) is a cutting-edge trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5, offering unparalleled robustness and flexibility. This EA is engineered to adapt to various market conditions, ensuring consistent performance and reliability.

Dynamic Updates to build your custom portfolio: The Dynamic Portfolio EA is designed to evolve continuously. Periodically, new currency pairs are added to the supported list, ensuring that the EA remains up-to-date with the latest market opportunities. This dynamic approach allows traders to benefit from a broader range of trading instruments and enhances the EA's adaptability to changing market conditions.

Please refer to the screenshots for various methods of the expert and request the appropriate set file for the style that suits needs.

LIVE CERTIFIED RESULTS: click here

Here price policy: 2 pairs support: 199$ (XAUUSD, EURUSD)

3 pairs support: 399$ (XAUUSD, EURUSD + 1 new pair)

4 pairs support: 699$ (XAUUSD, EURUSD + 2 new pairs)

5 pairs support: 999$ (XAUUSD, EURUSD + 3 new pairs) Periodically, one pair will be added and price will increase! ***** IMPORTANT: Employ backtesting exclusively for educational purposes, to fine-tune your settings, and to understand the expert's behavior. Backtesting results may not be dependable as the news filter is inactive during such tests, and actual trading conditions are impossible to duplicate perfectly. Place your trust and invest in experts that offer real account monitoring. ***** ***** IMPORTANT: This product is not a conventional history reader offering unrealistic backtest results. Often, expert advisors are bought based on impressive strategy tester performance, leading to dissatisfaction when actual market outcomes differ significantly. This expert advisor stands apart by being fully authentic and transparent, providing access to real account monitoring for thorough review. ***** This expers works analyzing every tick of the markets,in backtest use only "Every ticks based on real ticks" mode to get it work correctly and for realistic results

to get it work correctly and for realistic results The differences between backtesting and live trading can be attributed to the news filter, which does not function during backtesting

Due to the high volume of trades and the complexity of the algorithm, backtesting can be time-consuming

Key Features: Robust Performance: The Dynamic Portfolio EA is built on a solid foundation of advanced algorithms and trading strategies. It is designed to handle different market scenarios, from trending to ranging markets, providing a stable and reliable trading experience. Customizable Money Management: One of the standout features of the Dynamic Portfolio EA is its highly customizable money management system. Traders can adjust parameters such as lot size and risk percentage, to align with their individual trading goals and risk tolerance. This flexibility allows for personalized trading strategies that can maximize returns while minimizing risk. Advanced Risk Management: The EA incorporates sophisticated risk management tools to protect your capital. Features include percentage stop-loss and drawdown control. These tools help to manage and mitigate risks effectively, ensuring that your trading account remains secure even in volatile market conditions. Diverse Trading Strategies: The Dynamic Portfolio EA supports a variety of trading strategies, including Scalping, Trend Following, Level Trading, Neural Network, and Multi-currency trading. This diversity allows the EA to choose the strategy that best suits best trading style and market outlook. User-Friendly Interface: The EA is designed with a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both novice and experienced traders to navigate and configure. Detailed documentation and support are provided to ensure a smooth setup and operation. High-Quality Visuals and Reporting: The EA includes high-quality visuals and comprehensive reporting tools, allowing traders to monitor performance and make informed decisions. Screenshots and video tutorials are available to guide users through the setup and optimization process. RECOMMENDATIONS: Choose the right broker: any with low spreads and commissions. My favourite: Roboforex

For best use experience, run on a dedicated account on a PC/VPS with low latency to your broker server

Minimum deposit 1000 (or equivalent in other currencies) - Minimum leverage 1:30, suggested 1:500

Different ways to use this expert, ask me for set files adapted to your trading style and we will study the best for you togheter.

HOW TO INSTALL: Attach to EURUSD M15 chart

Allow web request in MT5 terminal settings to the following URL to activate news filter: htt*ps://sslecal2.forex*prostools.c*om/ (delete * characters)

Supported PAIRS at this moment: EURUSD, XAUUSD



