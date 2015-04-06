The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods. This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1.

This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal).

ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR BEFORE YOU START USING IT!

This EA uses the Martingale method, so it is important to follow Money Management, for which it is recommended to use dollar accounts for deposits from $10,000, and for deposits below - cent accounts with a lot of 0.01 and 1:2000 or 1:1000.





PROFIT PROFROBOTRADING TRACKER: A Comprehensive Overview.

As mentioned above, the Expert Advisor is based on the channel Indicator, therefore Buy and Sell positions are opened only at the channel boundaries and are closed according to three possible conditions: at the channel median opposite the channel boundary or at a fixed Take Profit from the zero price formed as a result of opening new averaging positions. However, when using a strategy with closing positions on the median, on prolonged price movements with incorrectly selected settings for the multiplier and step, it is possible to close positions with minuses. To avoid this, I recommend using a fixed TP or closing at the upper level, and also in the tester, pre-select the multiplier, step and fixed take profit (if you use it) taking into account the criteria for drawdown and profit that suit you. To select the desired condition, set true in the settings: • Strategy 1 (High Level) - closing positions at the opposite channel boundary. • Strategy 2 (Median) - closing positions at the channel median (With a prolonged price movement, the price most often reaches only the median, after which it reverses. Therefore, this condition is recommended for a conservative trading method) • Use Take Profit - closing positions at a fixed Take Profit. • Fix Take Profit: This parameter defines the Take Profit target for remaining orders after a profitable closure, specified in pips. It is possible to set true on all three conditions at the same time, but you need to understand that Strategy 1 (High Level) will never work, and the other two may work depending on the market situation. The Expert Advisor encompasses the following additional functionalities: • Use Time Control 1 and Use Time Control 2 (false/true): • Specify the operational time period when set to true; if false, the advisor operates continuously. • Lot Size: Specifies the initial order size in lots. • Multiplier: Determines the multiplier for subsequent orders. • Step grid: The distance at which the next positions after the first one will be opened according to the Multiplier conditions. • As in all our Expert Advisors, this one also displays the zero price (breakeven) as a yellow line on the chart. This advisor employs a universal panel displaying essential information for traders, including: • Ticker of the traded instrument. •. Count of open BUY and SELL orders. •. Current unrealized drawdown or profit, color-coded for clarity. •. Fixed profit amounts for the current day, week, and month. •. Buttons for manually closing all open BUY or SELL orders as desired. •. Show information on all symbols •. Magic Number - If you work with several instruments simultaneously on one terminal, you need to specify different numbers for each instrument. {Also, if the expert has already opened positions, then when changing the number, the expert will start working again, and new positions will not be compared with the previous ones.} • Font size - changing the font in the expert panel.



This expert advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes, but for this it is necessary to first select the appropriate settings for them















