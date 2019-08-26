Alpha Trend Spotter

This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading.

See the live performance at : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/93383





How to Use:

RED BAR means Bearish Trend for the next candle GREEN BAR means Bullish Trend for the next candle ORANGE BAR means Sideways Trend for the next candle





Example:



If we are using D1 timeframe, see the last BAR, if the bar is RED BAR, open short/sell for today.

If we are using H1 timeframe, see the last BAR, if the bar is GREEN BAR, open long/buy until next hour.

You can сombined it with Parabolic SAR Indicator for helping you to place the TP & SL.