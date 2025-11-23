- Growth
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
39 (84.78%)
Loss Trades:
7 (15.22%)
Best trade:
48.15 USD
Worst trade:
-3.53 USD
Gross Profit:
424.04 USD (174 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.28 USD (12 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (334.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
334.13 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
3.01%
Max deposit load:
3.13%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
89.10
Long Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Short Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Profit Factor:
31.93
Expected Payoff:
8.93 USD
Average Profit:
10.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.61 USD (0.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (3.52 USD)
By Equity:
2.43% (33.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|411
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|162K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.15 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +334.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
